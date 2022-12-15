Fraudsters, investigating cops, Social Security, and Paul Whelan

Know the loopholes and evade penalties

Tax cheaters, rejoice. The court has ruled that, as long as you’re incorporated, you personally are not held responsible [“Trump Org guilty of tax fraud,” News, Dec. 7].

Fraudsters, rejoice. If you’re caught, cut a deal to refund a small percentage of your ill-gotten gains, and all is forgiven. Scammers, rejoice; see fraudsters.

Explain to me how a company can be found guilty on 17 counts of tax fraud, and its principals are not held responsible. Or how a “university” that bears the principal’s name can steal millions of dollars and the principal cuts a deal to refund $25 million, a fraction of the haul, and goes scot-free. Or how the principal of a “charitable foundation” lines his pockets with the “donations” and cuts a deal, and all is forgotten.

Does this confirm that we indeed live in a land of liberty and justice for all (who have the money to buy it)?

— Ernst P.A. Vanamson, Sayville

Let’s hope that Allen Weisselberg, the former finance chief of the Trump Organization, and all others in the organization who illegally evaded federal and state income taxes, thereby cheating their fellow honest citizens, will be required to pay all back taxes due with interest and penalties.

Let this serve as an example to all who intend to consider cheating their fellow New Yorkers.

— Herb Leibow, Melville

What I got out of the bribery charges being thrown out against former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin is that so many of our elected officials lie, steal and cheat that the court considers this the new normal and is not punishable [“Corruption harder to prove,” News, Dec. 12].

I wonder if this new consideration applies to everyone or just the connected.

— Gary Maksym, Massapequa

Investigating cops viewed in two ways

With all due respect to the families of Daniel McDonnell and Dainell Simmons, I question the timing of the investigative piece “No one held accountable” [News, Dec. 11].

It seems that at least once a year, Newsday comes out with a horrific front-page story involving Long Island police officers. In all these cases, the events happened a long time ago.

One incident happened 11 years ago, and the other nine years ago. The incidents are tragic — no argument. But they are very old. Additionally, the length and number of stories are excessive.

The Suffolk County Police Department must be doing a good job if all Newsday can come up with are old stories.

— John Fallon, Kings Park

The writer was a lieutenant in the Nassau County Police Department for the last 20 years of a 37-year career.

Newsday’s investigative reporters see to it that the police, businesses and civil servants function as fair, trustworthy and responsible and that they are held accountable.

When flaws become public information, reform becomes necessary.

— Carol Ludwig, Wantagh

Unions get $36B — Social Security not so

Wow — $36 billion of taxpayer money to shore up private retirement funds [“Biden releases $36B to aid union pensions,” LI Business, Dec. 9].

While President Joe Biden says that the workers are entitled to their retirement benefits, with which I certainly agree, why aren’t the union and the employers not being held responsible? Most workers already receive Social Security benefits.

Meanwhile the government has not taken visible steps to make sure that the Social Security fund is paying full benefits beyond 2035.

Now, here’s the catch: Social Security is funded entirely by employees’ contributions, matched by an equal dollar amount by employers. There is no government contribution.

Yet the government can find $36 billion for private retirement funds. How can this be?

— Michael J. Genzale, Shoreham

Many don’t know Whelan’s past deeds

One reader called Paul Whelan a patriot [“U.S. came up short in deal for Griner,” Letters, Dec. 12].

But to which country? He is a citizen of three other countries — Canada, the United Kingdom and the Irish Republic.

He was dishonorably discharged from the Marine Corps Reserve for larceny and lesser charges, using someone else’s Social Security number and writing bad checks. He was found to have attempted to steal $10,000. He was caught in Russia with a computer flash drive containing classified information.

While Whelan was incarcerated in a Russian penal colony, then-President Donald Trump seemingly did nothing to get his release. A patriot?

— Bob Horsham, Ridge