Trump's inauguration: What do you want to hear?

On Monday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump will become the nation's 47th president. Please tell us what you would like to hear him say in his second inaugural address. To allow us to present an array of voices, please keep your suggestions succinct, no more than 100 words.

Submit your thoughts View all conversations about Long Island's future here. Full Name* Email address* Your comment* Submit By clicking Submit, you acknowledge and agree to Newsday/nextLI Submission Guidelines, Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.