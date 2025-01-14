OpinionLetters

Trump's inauguration: What do you want to hear?

The sun rises as a rehearsal begins for President-elect Donald...

The sun rises as a rehearsal begins for President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Jon Elswick

On Monday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump will become the nation's 47th president. Please tell us what you would like to hear him say in his second inaugural address. To allow us to present an array of voices, please keep your suggestions succinct, no more than 100 words. 

View all conversations about Long Island's future here.

