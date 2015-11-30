OpinionLetters

Letter: Two conditions to battle ISIS

In this undated file image posted on Monday, June 30, 2014, fighters from the al-Qaida-linked Islamic State group parade in Raqqa, Syria. Credit: AP / Raqqa Media Center of the Islamic State group

Boots on the ground to combat the Islamic State ["Don't send U.S. troops to fight Islamic State," Letters, Nov. 25]?

I am for sending troops, but under two conditions. A draft must be instituted that provides equal probability that all 18-year-olds be subject to military service.

Right now, the children and grandchildren of the politicians and the well-off seldom go off to war. When our country goes to war, everyone should share the burden.

Also, a war tax should be imposed on the American public to fund the war. The public should know the reality of war's financial cost in the here and now, not abstractly in the future.

Bill Domjan, Melville

