Just Sayin': A Vietnam veteran expresses gratitude

On this Veterans Day, I’d like to share some experiences. I was drafted and served in the Vietnam War from 1968-69 as an infantry soldier with the 1st Air Cavalry.

I returned home to Kennedy Airport to chants of “baby killer,” “murderer” and such. Back in Levittown, I went to join the VFW post and, along with others, was turned away because we were told we lost the war and were considered nothing but druggies.

I wear a veteran’s cap and sometimes get thanked for my service. Usually, it’s by other veterans.

Two weeks ago, I was in a local restaurant with my wife when a guy my age came up to me and thanked me for serving, then apologized. He said he was one of the many who derided and yelled at us returning vets. He called himself an ignorant hippie. He said he now realizes what Vietnam vets went through and how lucky he was to avoid service.

In the same restaurant, a teacher from Mattituck paid my tab and then left before I could thank her. Thank you to these grateful folks.

Those of us who served under the harshest of circumstances thank you.

— Frank Conroy, South Jamesport

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day — a day to honor all who have served our country and sacrificed their lives for the greater good.

Americans should take a pause on this day to honor our brave men and women. For nearly 250 years, many have fought and died for all those freedoms we all hold most dear.

I served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and was proud to have done so. I belong to American Legion Post 103 in Douglaston, Queens, which is dedicated to helping fellow veterans. I also belong to the Catholic War Veterans and Auxiliary, which meets in Glen Oaks Village and also helps fellow veterans.

We salute our brave men and women serving this great nation and who are now serving in the most dangerous parts of the world. Those who served have done so at great personal sacrifice. Many had to leave family, friends and jobs for the greater good.

I hope and pray this Veterans Day that anyone who is able to will fly the American flag in this nation’s honor. Also, if you can, call a veteran you know and thank them for their service and a job well done.

— Frederick Robert Bedell Jr., Bellerose