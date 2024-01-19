I'm not a robot! Let me into the website, more

I'm not a robot! Let me into the website

I am finding more and more websites that I want to access requesting my email address and password, and it then shows a big box with nine smaller boxes, often with dark pictures. I'm asked to pick out the crosswalks, cars, motorcycles, traffic lights, etc. to prove I'm not a robot. I cannot see these small pictures and find it impossible to get into my accounts.

It has happened to me on my fuel oil account, a major appliance store, and others. Just now I saw it on the PSEG Long Island site. I can no longer use my account.

When will these companies wake up to the fact that not everybody has perfect eyesight?

Marguerite Connell, Wantagh

Cut my taxes? Radio station should cut ad

I recently have heard a radio commercial for a firm offering to drastically reduce unpaid federal individual income tax debt. The ad claims it can achieve reductions exceeding 50%.

It may be a legitimate option for compromise if you can't pay your full tax liability or doing so creates a financial hardship, according to the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS considers unique sets of facts and circumstances.

If the tax debt is based upon incorrect or disputed tax calculations, there could be a reduction. The ad, however, doesn't mention that possibility or other eligibility requirements. It simply implies that for a fee, it will negotiate away a large chunk of your tax liability. This seems misleading. All taxpayers are expected to pay their correct tax obligations, which are calculated by applying every legitimate part of the tax code to arrive at the lowest correct obligation.

So, why should some people who can afford the fee avail themselves of firms that endeavors to outsmart an IRS agent? The procedures of many tax debt reduction services should be investigated. If the findings disclose unjust reductions to correct tax obligations, then those services should be banned.

Herb Leibow, Melville

This commercial doesn't honor our veterans

I wholeheartedly agree with the reader about the pain relief cream advertised in a TV commercial ["Firm should shoot down this commercial," Just Sayin', Jan. 13]. Shooting an automatic rifle at objects does not celebrate our veterans. The fact that the pitchman is a veteran gets lost behind all the shooting.

Many veterans never shot a gun as part of their service. Surely this company can come up with a TV commercial that honors veterans in a better way.

Christine Gietschier, Westbury

Hochul should try maneuvering causeway

Here on Long Island we have two of the most beautiful beaches in New York -- Robert Moses State Park and Jones Beach. One access is the Robert Moses Causeway Bridge. If Gov. Kathy Hochul has not visited it recently, I would suggest she drive south on the causeway south from Montauk Highway.

She should prepare to have her teeth rattled and her car’s suspension possibly destroyed. The roadway has countless potholes. I have traveled extensively throughout our beautiful state and cannot believe we have ignored this road for so long. It is an embarrassment.

My son and his family travel this every day to their home on the barrier beach and need to drive erratically to avoid the hazards Hochul would see for herself that this ride is no day at the beach.

Gerald Schappert, Babylon