Wind projects, Long Island Power Authority

Wind projects need to be expedited

Climate change is upon us, and we cannot afford more delays in transitioning to clean energy [“Report: Warming trend dangerous,” Health & Science, Nov. 15]. Offshore wind will reduce carbon and air pollution to deliver cleaner air and reduce public health risks, like asthma and lung disease.

Rising construction costs and setbacks in the industry only underscore how important it is for New York State to invest now and double down on its commitment to building offshore wind “New wind projects facing increasing cost scrutiny,” News, Nov. 6]. Without it, we do not stand a chance at meeting our clean energy and climate goals.

The industry will also create thousands of local union jobs on Long Island and build a reliable, domestic renewable energy system.

A single turn of a wind turbine can power an average home for 24 hours. Just imagine what dozens of offshore wind farms off the coast of New York can do.

It’s up to Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to expedite the construction of approved projects, the awarding of new projects, and rebidding processes.

— Gordian Raacke, East Hampton

The writer is executive director of Renewable Energy Long Island.

How will LIPA action save $80M a year?

I am curious how converting the Long Island Power Authority from a private entity to a public entity with paid board members is going to save upward of $80 million a year [“Panel votes 5-1 for LIPA change,” News, Nov. 18].

Someone should stick this article into a time capsule to be opened two years after the conversion. If the LIPA history tells us anything, rates will not have gone down and will probably be higher.

— Gerard Sewell, West Babylon