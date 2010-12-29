Mini-shelters plan worth trying

The long, contentious struggle over emergency housing for homeless sex offenders now comes down to Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy. He should sign recently passed legislation setting in motion a real plan to deal with this vexing problem. At the very least, he should let it become law without his signature. A veto would not help at all.

Last week, the county legislature voted to let the Department of Social Services sign a contract with a provider called Community Housing Initiatives to find mini-shelter sites for the offenders in industrial - not residential - areas, with 24/7 supervision. No site would have more than six offenders. No more than one site would be in any town or legislative district.

That's the best solution. The legislature doesn't like the trailers in Riverhead and Southampton or the voucher system, which allows offenders to choose their own housing. But Levy seems now to prefer the vouchers.

Vouchers are cheaper than shelters, but provide no social-worker supervision, which is crucial. Vouchers leave offenders free to live in motels that house homeless families, mostly women and children. Besides, fewer and fewer motels are accepting the vouchers, in part because the presence of sex offenders as guests brings code-enforcement officers swarming.

With mini-shelters, despite the siting difficulties, Suffolk would finally be getting this right. If Levy doesn't want his name on the bill, fine. But a veto would be a reckless act. hN