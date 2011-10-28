More help needed on mortgages

28 million

That's the number of mortgages a percentage point or more above the going rate, and so theoretically worth refinancing -- if only all those homeowners had jobs, equity in their houses, and money for fees. Fully 8 million of those homeowners owe more than their homes are worth. The Obama administration is expanding its modest refinancing program to help perhaps a million more homeowners, but that's still a drop in the bucket. What's needed instead: a comprehensive program to make it easier for nearly everyone to refinance.