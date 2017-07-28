Mr. Trump goes to Suffolk

Happy Friday from The Point!

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano may be counting his lucky stars that he’ll end up on the Independence Party line in November, but his astrological and astronomical calculations may be confused.

On Thursday, Mangano’s office sent out a routine news release about an event at the Tackapausha Museum titled, “Stars and S’mores: A Night of Astronomy.” There was just one issue: The subject line of the email read, “A Night of Astrology Program at Tackapausha Museum.” Astronomy is the study of the universe and the contents of the universe outside of Earth’s atmosphere. Astrology, on the other hand, is the study of how the positions and motions of celestial objects affect people and events on Earth.

In honor of Mangano’s night of “astrology,” The Point looked to the stars to see how Mangano’s horoscope was shaping up for the month of August. Born on March 24, 1962, he is an Aries. Aries are known to be confident, determined and optimistic, but also tend to be impulsive, aggressive and moody.

According to SunSigns.org, August 2017 is a month for Aries to “get an opportunity to attend to the problems of the family and to enhance your emotional strength.” The horoscope goes on to say that careers will “take a back seat” this month.

Mangano’s night of stars is on Aug. 12. So bring your telescopes for some astronomy, and bring your lunar cycles graph to see your fate in the skies.

Vincent DeMarco just might have aced his interview with the boss for a job in the U.S. Marshals Service. Just before he boarded Air Force One for Brentwood, President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of the Suffolk County sheriff and a lengthy clip of his appearance on “Fox and Friends” Friday morning, when he discussed gang violence.

On the show, DeMarco endorsed the “resolve and priorities” of the U.S. Justice Department in solving the brutal crime wave attributed to the MS-13 gang and the Trump administration’s policy of deporting immigrants here illegally who commit violent crimes. “I think it is very important the president is sending this message and that the attorney general is in El Salvador to see first-hand what is going on down there,” said DeMarco.

Fox host Brian Kilmeade made a point of noting that DeMarco would be present at Trump’s event Friday afternoon at Suffolk County Community College. That might be just the moment Suffolk County Republican leader John Jay LaValle needs to seal the deal for DeMarco, who failed to secure a party line for re-election because of his role in bringing down former Suffolk Conservative Party chairman Ed Walsh.

DeMarco already has been interviewed for a top spot in the U.S. Marshals Service, part of the Justice Department, but like many other recommendations made for appointive positions in the Trump administration, the process stalls after that. But he’s trying. Just before 1 p.m., he tweeted back at Trump: “All of us in law enforcement are looking forward to your visit to Long Island.”

Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions don’t agree on much these days, but they both seem to be fans of DeMarco.

Mooch moments

President Donald Trump professed his love for Long Island Friday afternoon, but his administration isn’t doing much for its image.

In a speech in Brentwood about gang violence, he described Long Island towns as “blood-stained killing fields,” remarks that followed a week of Long Island as the home of Anthony Scaramucci.

On Thursday, Rep. Peter King confirmed that “The Mooch” is the new face of Long Island.

After Scaramucci’s X-rated descriptions of top White House aides Reince Priebus and Stephen Bannon electrified political insiders, King appeared on CNN’s “Situation Room” Thursday to offer support for the incoming White House communications director from Manhasset. King said the locals here would not be surprised by the vulgar comments Scaramucci shared with The New Yorker about his political rivals.

“I grew up with a lot of guys like Anthony Scaramucci, probably not as smart as he is. It sounded like a lot of guys I’ve spoken to late at night after a political meeting. A few guys get together and they start talking this way,” said King, who was elected Nassau County comptroller in 1981, the same year Alphonse D’Amato was elected to the U.S. Senate.

With that, anchor Wolf Blitzer drove home the Long Island angle. “He’s a smart guy, a tough guy, as you point out, he’s from Long Island, which you represent, Long Island, but is this a good communications strategy for the White House?”

King replied that he had spoken with “a lot of people in his district,” and that they like “Scaramucci’s style . . . I grew up with a lot of guys like Anthony Scaramucci.”

