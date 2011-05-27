Nassau pool needs better management

Nassau County may be swimming in a pool of red ink, but it shouldn't take a dive on renovating its aquatic center.

At first splash, spending $25 million to correct design flaws in the pool and diving complex on the edge of Eisenhower Park might not make sense for a county so challenged by other problems. Yet, in taking the long view, County Executive Edward Mangano is making the right move. Proceeds from a lawsuit against those who built and supervised construction of the pool are expected to cover about half the expense. Increased revenue from the nationally recognized facility can balance the cost of borrowing the rest.

To realize the center's potential, however, Mangano must search for a private management firm to operate it. That's the only way to wring out the patronage and increase the profits. In 2003, the longtime manager, David Ferris, resigned amid a probe into whether the facility was used to further private business interests. Conflict-of-interest concerns linger after the county recently negotiated a deal allowing him to use park land adjacent to the center for the club swim team he coaches.

For a county that is cutting services and asking for employee givebacks, investing in a new aquatic facility would be folly. But the one the county has is already well-established. The problems requiring it to close for at least eight months are costly but fixable.

Here's why it's worth going ahead: Taxpayers have already sunk $30 million into the complex; the pool is close to the Nassau Hub and can be an asset in any economic development of that area, and it's a superb and distinctive recreational resource for our suburb.

Built for the 1998 Goodwill Games, the center is a sought-after venue for major national, collegiate, state and local competitions. World and national records have been set there, letting Long Islanders see some of the greatest names in the sport. While there are a few other Olympic-sized pools in the region, none have the extra pools that allow multiple events, as well as an extensive grandstand for spectators. The Olympic-height diving tower is the only one in Nassau or Suffolk.

Flaws in the design and construction of the ventilation and duct systems were evident from the start, but the litigation over who's at fault is ongoing. While recouping an estimated $10 million to $18 million from this lawsuit is still down the road, the damages could cover a significant part of the renovation.

Borrowing of about $14.5 million for the remaining portion of the repair work was approved several years ago by the legislature, and the debt service for it is already calculated into the operating budget. Even without much effort, the facility does make a profit -- about $400,000 last year, and that's not counting sales tax generated by visitors for multiday meets who spend at hotels, restaurants and shops.

There's more revenue to be had from increased fees from concessionaires, as well by expanding the hours for swimming and fitness classes and use of its large gym.

The aquatic center can be a premier asset, once the county stops considering it a liability and operates it as a business.