Navy SEALs send message: We'll get you

You've got to love the message Tuesday's dramatic rescue of two hostages held by Somali abductors sends to the world's bad guys: If you take our people, we'll get you.

U.S. Navy SEALs slipped into a Somali encampment under cover of darkness, killed nine kidnappers and swept American Jessica Buchanan and a Danish aid worker to safety, without taking any casualties.

That unequivocal success amplified a similar signal sent in May, when members of the same SEAL Team 6 killed Osama bin Laden: If you attack us, we'll get you.

In a world where, increasingly, our enemies are terrorist and criminal organizations rather than nations, this marks an important evolution in U.S. military strategy. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta emphasized that shift yesterday when he announced his plan to trim $487 billion in military spending in the next 10 years, as mandated by Congress.

In five years, Army troops will be cut to 490,000 from 570,000, and Marines to 182,000 from 202,000. But Panetta emphasized that funding for special operations forces and related intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities will be preserved. That's one key to effectively transitioning to the smaller, leaner, agile, technically advanced and rapidly deployable force needed to meet the changing nature of conflict in the post-9/11 world.

The developments should leave only one impression: Taking Americans hostage is an invitation to brutally efficient retribution.