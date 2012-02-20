New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan's influence grows

The red hat -- actually, scarlet zucchetto-- that comes with the office of cardinal in the Catholic Church is almost a given for those who serve as the archbishop of New York. But that doesn't dilute the joy that New York Catholics feel over the elevation of their archbishop, now Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan, who is returning from Rome to make his first appearance as a cardinal at St. Patrick's Cathedral tomorrow, Ash Wednesday.

Dolan seems a perfect fit for this highly visible archdiocese, which includes Manhattan, The Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester and six upstate counties. He's smart, well educated, politically adept, personable, quick with self-deprecating quips and energetic. He has deep experience in Rome, as a past rector of the Pontifical North American College, and major clout as president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Domestically, Dolan will continue to be a strong but engaging voice for the church's teaching on difficult subjects, like its ban on contraception, so much in the news in this presidential cycle. He's also dedicated to the church's social mission, which serves millions through organizations such as Catholic Charities, hospitals and other institutions.

Internationally, Dolan, 62, is likely to be around for the next papal conclave, when the College of Cardinals elects a successor to Pope Benedict XVI. In fact, he might well be a "grand elector," one of the conclave's most influential men. So, in the spheres of domestic issues and church politics, he's a man to be watched for years to come.