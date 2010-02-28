Now it's time for Paterson to govern

So ends an era. Gov. David A. Paterson will not cap his troubled two years as New York's substitute governor by seeking a full term. His choice is wise, and it's in the best interest of the people he pledged to serve.

He reminded us of the decent, straightforward leader he can be, with his vow on Friday afternoon to fill his remaining 308 days "fighting for the people of the State of New York." It's clear that he can't work on New York's budget morass while trying to run a campaign and respond to investigators' questions. The allegations are too serious: Paterson may have joined state troopers in an effort to shield a close gubernatorial aide involved in a domestic violence case.

Paterson swears he didn't abuse his power by contacting the woman who sought an order of protection against David Johnson, his long-time friend and confidant. Those calling for Paterson's resignation are too hasty. They are fighting the last war - that is, viewing this as Eliot Spitzer all over again. There was no question about Spitzer's involvement when he was caught in a federal probe of a prostitution ring.

For now, Paterson has the benefit of the doubt. The investigation must be completed swiftly. These disturbing questions about whether Paterson misused the State Police can't be allowed to linger for months.

Freed from the need to fan his poll numbers and to raise funds, Paterson can get down to real work on the state budget, which is $8.5 billion in deficit. Lawmakers have been furious with the governor because they sensed that he would purposely hold up an agreement past April 1. Then he would do what he's been doing for over a year - blame the dysfunctional State Legislature in order to appear to be the only grown-up in the room. Paterson reportedly hasn't spoken with a key figure in any budget deal, Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, since the end of January.

Frustration is at such a peak that several Democrats, including State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, have called for Lt. Gov. Richard Ravitch to handle the budget negotiations. Ravitch is an able public servant, but he never received a single vote at the polls for lieutenant governor. Shoving Paterson aside isn't necessary.

Any reason for the governor to play games has disappeared with his political hopes. This governor knows what needs to be done, and he should get down to doing it. He could do worse than to leave a legacy as the leader who rescued and reformed New York's finances in the Great Recession. Paterson is a talented, if flawed, man from a proud political family. Those are assets worth defending.

Silver and Senate Conference Leader John Sampson must also pick up the reins to move this budget forward. Either of them has more political clout right now than the governor. They must rally their houses for serious debate over which budget cuts do the least harm.

Attorney General Andrew Cuomo is now investigating the Johnson case, his third probe involving the State Police in as many years, a troubling sign. All inquiries involved elected officials using the State Police as a political tool - which may be the conclusion of the current investigation as well.

In September, Cuomo revealed new information about a four-year-old case involving a domestic violence call from the Clifton Park home of former Rep. John Sweeney. In early 2006, when news reporters asked about the call, Cuomo found, the State Police wiped it from their computer records and replaced it with a sanitized version; it didn't mention Sweeney's wife's report that he was "knocking her around." The original was eventually leaked to reporters in time for the 2006 election, and Sweeney lost to now-U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

There was also Troopergate, the 2007 scandal that embroiled several Spitzer staffers. Preston Felton, who was the acting superintendent of the State Police at the time, has admitted that he directed troopers to keep records on former Sen. Joseph Bruno's use of the state helicopter. Spitzer's people apparently wanted to catch Bruno misusing the conveyance for political fund-raising trips, to oust the powerful Senate majority leader. If Spitzer himself gave the order, that has never been proven.

Daniel Wiese, a former security chief for Gov. George Pataki, wiped his BlackBerry clean and destroyed documents when Cuomo came calling last year. The attorney general was following up on a Paterson suspicion, expressed during his first days in office, that a "rogue" unit of troopers and former troopers engaged in political espionage on behalf of elected officials.

Cuomo's report found no such unit, but he did identify political wrongdoing among top officials, including Wiese. Cuomo's conclusions aside, the political activity by the State Police remains troubling and warrants further probing.

New Yorkers are tired of eras ending, especially when they do so often within the governor's chambers. Paterson's decision gives Albany a new chance to set aside its drama and focus on the real and urgent issues confronting our state.