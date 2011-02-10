Pedestrian deaths can be reduced

Year after year, studies show some of Long Island's roads are among the most deadly in the metropolitan area for pedestrians. Changing that must be a priority in a place where some people have only their feet for transportation.

The four most dangerous roads on the Island - Hempstead Turnpike, Sunrise Highway, Middle Country Road and Merrick Road - accounted for 41 pedestrian fatalities from 2007 to 2009. Dozens of other roads in the region are also deadly.

The highways and byways of Long Island aren't pedestrian friendly, and they won't be reworked anytime soon, but the tragedies can be reduced.

The state Department of Transportation is installing countdown timers at every intersection on Long Island with traffic signals to let people know how much time they have to cross. That will help, but the time provided must be enough to allow all pedestrians - even the slowest ones - to get across. A median in the middle of the widest and busiest intersections, allowing people to get halfway across and wait in safety for the next signal, would help, and has been proposed for some roads.

Most of all, drivers and pedestrians must respect the law and police must enforce it. Pedestrians have the right of way over cars at marked crosswalks that lack signals, yet drivers often ignore that fact. The law is rarely enforced and frequently disobeyed. Changing that, and adding safety features, could make a real difference.