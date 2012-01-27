Public can speak out on electoral maps

Public hearings on the new State Senate and Assembly electoral district maps, released last week, continue. Here are dates and times for the remaining hearings.

BROOKLYN

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1

St. Francis College

Founders Hall Auditorium

180 Remsen St.

Brooklyn Heights

MANHATTAN

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2

250 Broadway

Assembly Hearing Room

QUEENS

3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7

Queens Borough Hall

120-55 Queens Boulevard

Kew Gardens

LONG ISLAND

11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

Suffolk County Legislature

William H. Rogers Legislative Building

725 Veterans Memorial Highway

Hauppauge

SYRACUSE

3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

Henninger High School

600 Robinson Street

ROCHESTER

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15

Monroe County Chambers

39 West Main Street, Room 406

BUFFALO

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

Buffalo City Hall

65 Niagara St.

Common Council Chambers, 13th Floor

Each hearing will be video recorded, and available for viewing at on the task force website at latfor.state.ny.us. The new Senate and Assembly district lines are also available at the same website.

Any person or organization wishing to provide written input can contact the task force by email at info@latfor.state.ny.us or by mailing to LATFOR, 250 Broadway, Suite 2100, New York, NY 10007.

The new district boundaries were drafted after the task force conducted 14 public hearings around the state, taking 55 hours of testimony from more than 375 witnesses.