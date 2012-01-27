Public can speak out on electoral maps
Public hearings on the new State Senate and Assembly electoral district maps, released last week, continue. Here are dates and times for the remaining hearings.
BROOKLYN
10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1
Founders Hall Auditorium
180 Remsen St.
MANHATTAN
10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
250 Broadway
Assembly Hearing Room
QUEENS
3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7
Queens Borough Hall
120-55 Queens Boulevard
11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9
Suffolk County Legislature
William H. Rogers Legislative Building
725 Veterans Memorial Highway
3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14
Henninger High School
600 Robinson Street
10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15
Monroe County Chambers
39 West Main Street, Room 406
10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16
Buffalo City Hall
65 Niagara St.
Common Council Chambers, 13th Floor
Each hearing will be video recorded, and available for viewing at on the task force website at latfor.state.ny.us. The new Senate and Assembly district lines are also available at the same website.
Any person or organization wishing to provide written input can contact the task force by email at info@latfor.state.ny.us or by mailing to LATFOR, 250 Broadway, Suite 2100, New York, NY 10007.
The new district boundaries were drafted after the task force conducted 14 public hearings around the state, taking 55 hours of testimony from more than 375 witnesses.