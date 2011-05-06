Suffolk's challenge on health clinics

The future of Suffolk County's health clinics will be on the line at a brainstorming session this week, called by Legis. Kate Browning (WF-Shirley), chairwoman of the Health and Human Services Committee.

Responding to the state's action in clawing back $20 million in aid, County Executive Steve Levy has proposed steep cuts to the county's clinics. The hardest hit would be the Elsie Owens Health Center in Coram, operated by Stony Brook University Medical Center, and the Dolan Family Health Center in Greenlawn, affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Browning wants health providers, state and county legislators and the county administration to sit down midweek and work together to soften the blow. In this tough situation, some major resuscitation is in order.