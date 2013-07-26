Editorial: Syria war's horrific bloodshed

100,000 -- That's the United Nations' latest estimate of the number of people killed in the Syrian civil war.

The horrific milestone is worsened by the painful reality that there is no end in sight and there are no palatable options for halting the carnage.

Though the White House pledged to send rebels light arms and other aid, the regime is on the offensive. And modest U.S. assistance could be too little, too late to push Bashar Assad out of power. It might be time to forget the weapons and try a political solution.