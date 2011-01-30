Teachers wise to compromise

Syosset became the latest Long Island school district to make salary and contract concessions last week, and it and the 10 others that have done so in the past year should be recognized for their sensible approach to the very serious budget problems headed our way.

The deal maintains "step" increases Syosset teachers receive as their tenure lengthens each year, 2 percent on average, but eliminates additional 2.75 percent annual increases that were also a part of their contract. The move will save the district $2.5 million next year.

The Syosset union made the concession in exchange for a promise that, barring severe extenuating circumstances like a voter rejection of the budget, there will be no layoffs. It's the job of union leaders to get the best possible deal for their members, and as public opinion has gotten more negative toward public unions and the economic forecasts have gotten worse, early and sensible concessions may be their best strategy.

But it's also the strategy that best serves students and communities. Such moves may prevent acrimonious negotiations that disrupt educations and create strife.

Teacher contracts are going to be changing in many places, and they need to. The question is whether it will be done the easy way or the hard way.

Syosset and the others were wise to become part of the solution.