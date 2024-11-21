Updated links: See how local winners performed compared with presidential candidates

Data Point

LI remains largely purple, analysis shows

The Point analyzed the 2024 unofficial presidential election results by congressional, State Senate and Assembly districts to measure how local Long Island candidates fared in comparison with the presidential candidates. A close look at individual district races shows that the region of roughly 2 million active voters largely remains "purple." Voters generally stayed on their party line, but exceptions occurred across various races.

The Point also found that expectations of a bigger Democratic turnout were often not met.

Click here to view the full version of the table with all Long Island race results.

In CD3, Democrat Tom Suozzi outperformed Vice President Kamala Harris by nearly 4 percentage points. Suozzi won his seat with 51.5% or 180,639 votes, while Harris got a total of 171,326 votes, trailing Donald Trump by 4.9 points. In the largest chunk of the district in Nassau County, Suozzi got 132,581 votes, Harris 127,283, and Trump 144,845.

While the Queens part of CD3 largely voted for Suozzi, it was split nearly evenly between Harris and Trump. Both Harris and Suozzi led in the small sliver of the district within Suffolk County, but Suozzi by a larger margin. The apparent number of ticket-splitters who chose both Trump and Suozzi likely reflects Suozzi’s name recognition and deep roots in the district

Sign up for The Point Newsletter From our Editorial Board, get inside the local, city and state political scenes. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trump outperformed the Republican winner in the CD1 race in Suffolk. Nick LaLota was elected to a second term with 55.7% of the votes but Trump garnered 57.7%. That disparity could be attributed to an intense MAGA vote that saw LaLota as too moderate, or to independents who supported Democrat John Avlon to try to give back control of the House to Democrats to provide some balance.

The Point calculated the total votes for each race in each voting district on Long Island, omitting write-ins.

Anomalies stood out in State Senate and Assembly races, too. In SD4, Democrat Monica Martinez outperformed the top of the ticket. She beat Republican Teresa Bryant with 56.2% or 59,433 votes, but Harris only led with 52.2% or 55,625 votes.

In AD4, Democrat Rebecca Kassay beat recently disbarred Republican incumbent Edward Flood by a narrow margin of 211 votes, despite Trump leading the district with 52.5% of total votes. In AD6, which is 62% Hispanic, Democrat Phil Ramos was reelected for a 12th term with 65.6% or 21,243 votes. Although Harris did lead the district with 57.8% or 19,781 votes, Ramos exceeded her by nearly 8 percentage points, a likely sign of the movement among Hispanics to Trump.

— Karthika Namboothiri karthika.namboothiri@newsday.com

Pencil Point

Gaetz closed

Credit: PoliticalCartoons.com/Bob Englehart

Credit: PoliticalCartoons.com/Dave Whamond

For more cartoons, visit www.newsday.com/1120nationalcartoons

Programming Point

The Point will be back in your inbox on Monday, Dec. 2 Happy Thanksgiving!

Subscribe to The Point here and browse past editions of The Point here.



