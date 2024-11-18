Blakeman-CSEA battle turning unhealthy?

Daily Point

Blakeman’s spat with CSEA grows

Earlier this month, the Civil Service Employees Association, representing about 4,000 Nassau County workers, went to court against the Blakeman administration in a battle over health care coverage.

The state-provided health plan — known as the Excelsior plan — in which the staffers were enrolled as agreed to in their last contract, is being disbanded. The county has since floated alternatives from the also-state-run Empire plan, which the union so far has rejected as inadequate.

That’s the focus of the litigation. And now, the CSEA’s Nassau Local 830 has gone public with more hostilities toward the administration of County Executive Bruce Blakeman. The union alleges county officials are sending out communications in violation of the state’s Taylor Law. That 1967 statute sets the ground rules for collective bargaining with public employees in New York State.

A Nov. 15 letter from union leaders to membership accused Blakeman of "disrespect and contempt for his own civilian workforce." It condemned an earlier letter from the county executive’s office to CSEA members about health-plan choices as an effort to bypass the union and "deal directly" with members "in bad faith."

A Blakeman spokesman did not respond to requests for comment beginning Sunday.

The union warned the employees not to "sign off on a health insurance choice or program in the coming days ... We urge you not to sign or return any document. Not only could this undermine the Union’s bargaining position, but you could also potentially jeopardize any future health insurance options."

As CSEA explains it, a pending proposal sent to leadership "allows some members to pay 0% [in premiums], which is provided for in the CSEA Local 830 contract, while others carry a large burden of healthcare premiums" — with a high deductible. They call the options an effort to "divide" the union, before it can learn more about the details and respond.

The next race for Blakeman's job is in 2025, so it’s way too soon to tell whether this bitter rift will have an impact on whom the union would endorse, assuming Blakeman seeks a second term.

"We are one union," the CSEA missive says in a bit of standard rhetoric. "We are solely focused on achieving the best outcome for ALL Local 830 members and their families."

— Dan Janison dan.janison@newsday.com

Quick Points

Awash in skepticism

A beach replenishment of 1.25 million cubic yards is set for Gilgo State Park in the coming months. You’ve heard similar announcements in recent years. And this sand will wash away, too.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nominee for Department of Health and Human Services secretary, looks at what he says is an epidemic of chronic diseases and sees a child health crisis. Doctors and other medical experts look at the nomination of a vaccine skeptic and see a child health crisis.

A bunch of billionaires who made large donations to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign are now expecting, and likely to get, action on things like reducing regulations, slowing antitrust crackdowns, and lower taxes, which will make them more billions. No wonder many people are fed up with money in politics.

Asked about attorney general nominee Rep. Matt Gaetz, Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin said, "I’d be quite frank: I didn’t even know he was an attorney until after he was appointed attorney general." Mullin was far from the only one.

Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, asked about President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans, said, "If the message is ‘we’re here to deport your abuelita,’ that’s not going to work well." And he’s a Republican.

President-elect Donald Trump chose a fossil-fuel executive and campaign donor for his energy secretary. You didn’t think he was going to pick a clean energy advocate who hadn’t donated, did you?

Some 60 million households tuned into Netflix to watch live the fight between 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. We’re such a fragmented country and this is what brings us together?

— Michael Dobie michael.dobie@newsday.com

