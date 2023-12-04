Santos in all kinds of cameos

Daily Point

Expelled CD3 representative sells himself as an 'icon'

Clearly, George Santos’ 15 minutes of fame are far from over.

Since his expulsion from Congress on Friday, Santos has maintained a presence on social media, promising ethics complaints against former colleagues and endorsing Republican Mike Sapraicone to succeed him, a gift no one wants now.

Unsurprisingly, Long Island’s top grifter also has started to capitalize on that “fame.” He agreed via an exchange on X to participate in a “pay-per-view interview” with Ziwe Fumudoh — a comedian and talk-show host who said on X that Santos would be an “iconic guest.”

And Santos is now on Cameo, the app that allows individuals to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities. Santos is listed as a “Former congressional ‘icon’” and “the expelled member of Congress from New York City.” Earlier Monday, his Cameo videos were listed at $150, with an indication that there were “only 89 videos left.” By just after noon, Santos videos were priced at $200, with just 38 videos left, which seemed to indicate that dozens of people had requested Santos Cameos.

“The talent has no reviews,” the app noted. “Book them today so you can be their first review.”

Shortly after, Santos’ first Cameos appeared on the site.

“Hey Jack, I hear it’s your birthday coming January 12. I want to wish you a happy birthday, man. I hear that you’re a great Patriot and a star quarterback for your high school team and you’re a proud Jewish American,” Santos said in the 43-second video. “Make sure you stand strong for Israel and you never back down and keep fighting. Maybe one day you too will be a member of Congress and it’ll be an honor to see a young patriot like yourself serving. If that’s what you wish for and that’s what you want to do, just you know, put it into positive thinking, put it into full gear of moving forward, and man, just have a happy, happy birthday. Stay strong. George Santos here. Bye.”

By 1:30 p.m. the number of allowable Cameos had jumped to 198, likely meaning that Santos or the app reset the count — and several more Santos videos had been added. Later in the afternoon, Santos was labeled as "currently unavailable."

Of course, you don’t need an app to see some Santos cameos. The former congressman has made plenty of cameos in Matt Davies’ cartoons over the past year. Below is a selection of some of Davies’ favorites.

Pencil Point

Some of Matt Davies' cartoons on George Santos

