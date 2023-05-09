Whose casino vision is it anyway?

Daily Point

When a consensus isn’t a consensus

It was no surprise when Hofstra University president Susan Poser told the Nassau County Legislature Monday that she opposed a casino resort at the Nassau Hub.

But then Poser surprisingly cited other organizations she seemed to say aligned with her view.

“Placing a luxury casino development on one of the largest tracts of public land in Long Island is not the kind of economic development that Nassau County or Long Island has envisioned, planned for, or needs,” Poser said. “And we already have business and community consensus on this. I sit on the boards of the Long Island Association, the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council and Accelerate Long Island, all of which strive to enhance economic development on Long Island.”

Poser then proceeded to read excerpts of each organization’s mission statements or goals.

“Nowhere in any of these goals or the more detailed visioning, grant making, incentivizing and communicating that each of these outstanding economic development organizations does on a daily basis is there a mention of casinos as smart economic development that our county needs,” Poser said.

But Poser’s suggestion that a lack of mention in a mission statement equated to a “consensus” against a casino may not be quite right. In fact, none of the three organizations Poser cited has taken a definitive position on Las Vegas Sands’ proposal for a casino resort at the Nassau Hub — one way or another. None has said it’s “not the kind of economic development” that the county or the Island needs. And there’s evidence that the organizations — or some of their board members — might not agree with Poser’s claims.

In an interview with The Point Tuesday, Poser clarified that she wasn’t suggesting the organizations had taken a definitive position on the casino plan, but instead noted that they had not raised the idea of a casino when discussing economic development themes and ideas in the past. She said she was referring to the organizations’ historical perspectives, gleaned from their websites and other material she has gathered.

“I was really making a very broad point, that if we think about what economic development we need on Long Island, here is a massive piece of public land that could be used, and the organizations that spend their time thinking about this have never said this is what we need,” Poser told The Point. “I wasn’t commenting on whether the LIA, for instance, should or should not endorse the casino. I obviously have an opinion on that but I wasn’t weighing in on that. I was making a different point, saying: Let’s measure it against what we thought we needed.”

But some organizations or their leaders have indeed raised the idea of a casino in the months since the state’s plan to award casino licenses came closer to becoming a reality.

The Long Island Association, for instance, has listed among its 2023 policy priorities: “Explore the economic benefits that a destination resort and casino would create on Long Island.”

And LIA chief executive Matt Cohen joined the Long Island Federation of Labor’s John Durso to write an op-ed in Long Island Business News last July, advocating for Long Island to compete for one of the three available downstate casino licenses.

“Let’s work with a respected reputable and experienced casino operator to develop a world-class destination resort, entertainment, and gaming experience that we are proud to say is on Long Island and compete for a once in a lifetime economic boon for our region,” Cohen and Durso wrote.

Accelerate Long Island, meanwhile, hasn’t taken a position on the casino project, and likely wouldn’t, since its focus is on the commercialization of research. But Accelerate program director Dan Lloyd also heads Minority Millennials, which has partnered with Sands on procurement and job opportunities related to the casino proposal.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our organization,” Lloyd told The Point, speaking of Minority Millennials.

As for Accelerate, Lloyd said: “Accelerate Long Island does not take positions on policy issues; our focus is on helping entrepreneurs and startups.”

The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council, meanwhile, hasn’t said a word about the Sands proposal — and likely wouldn’t, unless Sands sought funds from the state — which Sands has said it won’t do.

But Durso, who also serves on the LIREDC and the LIA boards, made his take quite clear during Monday’s hearing.

“We cannot afford to allow this project to die on the vine,” Durso said. “We have heard all kinds of rhetoric and innuendoes and mistruths spoken here.”

Durso referred back to Poser’s comments, without mentioning her by name, adding: “None of those organizations have come down one way or the other on this project.”

Then, he made a not-so-explicit reference to Poser, who joined Hofstra in 2021 after previously working in Illinois and Nebraska.

“I know, I sit on [the boards], too. And I welcome all the fairly new people that have joined our organization,” Durso said. “Those of us who have been lifelong Long Islanders, we take great pride in this Island and what it brings and the future for our children and our grandchildren. We get what we deserve … We have an opportunity to move this Island forward.”

— Randi F. Marshall @RandiMarshall

