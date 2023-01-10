For D'Esposito, it's the 'Internal Reconnaissance Service'

Daily Point

Ex-cop D’Esposito denounces tax ‘spies’

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, one of Long Island’s other new House members who isn’t in the news every day, took to Twitter on Monday to tout his vote for a bill that would rescind an estimated $72 billion in funding provided to the IRS by the recent so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

“This money, allocated to the agency by the Dems, was to hire 87k new bureaucrats employed to spy on Americans. This cut is a rebuke of the IRS & its cases of abuse in recent years,” declared D’Esposito (R-Island Park). “I promised this on the trail & I kept my word.”

Despite this rhetoric, the funding wasn’t really for hiring — as the long-standing Tea Party website USSA News put it — “87,000 new Crooked IRS agents.” It’s actually part of $80 billion aimed variously at restoring prior cutbacks and staff vacancies at the agency, improving technology and response times and, according to federal officials, finding and collecting unpaid taxes largely from the richest individuals and corporations.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the House bill if enacted would result in the loss of $114 billion in tax revenue over a decade. The Democratic-led Senate opposes the measure and President Joe Biden would likely veto it if it reached his desk. But it’s a “promises kept” and “Day One” item for new Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who just emerged from a difficult caucus fight for the top spot and to whom the all-GOP Island delegation of four is loyal.

The party-line vote was 221-210. Second-term Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport) said, a bit less provocatively, that he voted for “a bill I co-sponsored, the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act, to prevent a supercharged IRS from targeting middle class families and hard working Americans.”

D’Esposito often cites his law-enforcement career. On Tuesday he tweeted: “I am excited as a retired New York City detective … that our leadership has put protection of law enforcement at the forefront … I am honored to be part of a group that stands with the men and women who protect and serve.”

Which led The Point to ask how D’Esposito would reconcile his opposing any defunding of local police — as do a vast majority of elected officials — and promoting this partial defunding of federal enforcers. D’Esposito’s communications director, Matt Capp, gave this reply:

“The last thing Americans need in this uncertain economy is an army of IRS agents harassing families and small businesses with audits. While House Republicans work to scale back a federal agency known for its history of politically motivated auditing and lack of accountability, progressive Democrats seek ways to hamstring community protectors by defunding the police. The contrast is quite clear.”

— Dan Janison @Danjanison

Talking Point

The CD3 lineup

With Rep. George Santos’ future very much up in the air, it’s no surprise that some CD3 Democrats are already maneuvering to replace him in Congress. If Santos doesn’t finish his two-year term, a special election would take place and the party picks the candidate; no primary would be held.

Most out in front might be Jon Kaiman, who has been serving under Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who cannot seek reelection.

Kaiman told The Point that he had reached out to state Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs as well as the office of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries “to let them know of my interest.”

“I am also exploring other options in terms of what public role I might play next once I move on from my Suffolk County position which concludes at the end of this year,” said Kaiman, who was the runner-up in last year’s August CD3 Democratic primary.

Kaiman said his decision takes timing into account. If there was a special election in the near term because Santos leaves office, he would be “still in that mode where I have my team in place.” But if things drag out longer, even to the next 2024 election, that could change the dynamic.

“One can’t just sit and wait for Congress all day,” Kaiman said.

Another candidate who would benefit from a previous run for the district would be primary winner Robert Zimmerman, who lost to Santos but could still have the remnants of his fundraising operation to start up once again.

Zimmerman told The Point his immediate focus is on “building a bipartisan coalition to demand George Santos’ removal from Congress” and hold him accountable.

Melanie D’Arrigo, the progressive activist who ran an unsuccessful primary against Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi for the seat in 2020, said, “I haven’t made any decisions yet.”

Other candidates who didn’t try in 2022 but might be freer for an attempt this time around include Anna Kaplan, the former state senator who lives in the district. A source close to Kaplan says she hasn’t ruled it out.

Then there’s Nassau County Legis. Josh Lafazan, another 2022 Democratic primary contender who has been an active presence at anti-Santos protests in the district and proposed a “campaign honesty bill” on the county level.

Lafazan told The Point he fully intends “on serving my term and running for reelection in this position,” which he would have to do later this year. “That is the only election I am thinking about.”

— Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

Pencil Point

Speaker of the outhouse

Credit: Columbia Missourian/John Darkow

For more cartoons, visit www.newsday.com/nationalcartoons

Final Point

First out of the gate

And they’re off!

As lawmakers in Albany begin a new session, advocates pushing for a remake of Belmont Park are starting their work again, too.

It’s the beginning of what’s likely to be a monthslong effort to get Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature to support the New York Racing Association’s request to access up to $450 million in state-backed bonds in order to build a new grandstand and to modernize Belmont’s other facilities, a project that also would involve making the track suitable for year-round racing. The group is not asking for any taxpayer money, only the right to use bonding power that would give Belmont better terms and interest rates.

The coalition supporting the Belmont bonding effort, called We Are NY Horse Racing, began a digital ad campaign on Monday directed at state legislators to remind them of the economic impact of an improved Belmont. The project, the ads say, will produce 740 full-time jobs and 3,700 construction jobs, and $1 billion in economic activity.

The ads link to the coalition’s website, which highlights what the renovations to Belmont Park could do for the state, noting that the Breeders’ Cup has indicated it would return to New York if Belmont is modernized. The website also includes a form for constituents to email Hochul and lawmakers asking them to support the modernization.

What the ads and the website don’t mention: the ripple effect on Aqueduct Racetrack, and its plans to add a full casino to its facilities. Belmont’s modernization would pave the way for Aqueduct’s racing to move to Belmont. That, in turn, would open the door for Genting Resorts World to bring a full casino to Aqueduct. Genting is a front-runner in the effort to secure one of the three available downstate casino licenses.

The Request for Applications for those licenses just opened last week — just in time for the start of Belmont’s Albany ad blitz.

— Randi F. Marshall @RandiMarshall