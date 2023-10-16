Robocalls: Warn LI GOP reps against 'drop-dead NY' Jordan

Daily Point

Speaker race puts LI reps on a hazardous road

For the all-GOP Long Island congressional delegation, the speaker scrum in the House majority may offer a stroll through a tactical hellscape of unwanted choices. As of Monday, the question was precisely what Ohio’s far-right firebrand Rep. Jim Jordan could promise those from purple districts in New York to get on board his bandwagon. Frantic behind-the-scenes discussions were reportedly underway.

A veteran local Republican told The Point that the delegation is aware of Jordan’s reluctance, more than once, to fund further 9/11 health care aid and authorize special help for Superstorm Sandy devastation. The source said this amounts to a “drop-dead” attitude toward the state, adding, “He’s got to let them know he understands New York issues and at least give the state a fair shake.” Jordan as speaker otherwise faces the threat of losing enough seats in New York State in November 2024 to cost the party the majority.

Downstate New York Republicans — who didn’t want previous Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted in the first place — had been more likely to fall in behind Rep. Steve Scalise than Jordan as successor. But that ship has now sailed and Scalise is out of the running. Jordan, while falling short in caucus support so far, is still putting the pressure on for an imminent floor vote. Franklin Square-raised Sean Hannity — who in his job as Fox News commentator serves as a de facto operative for preferred Republicans — warned GOP lawmakers of bad results if they hold out against Jordan given world crises now brewing.

And now, seeking to bring grassroots pressure from the other side, a progressive group called House Majority Forward announced that it has launched robocalls in 11 districts urging GOP incumbents to vote against Jordan for speaker. On Long Island, the list includes CD3 represented by George Santos, who’s declared support for Jordan, as well as the still-uncommitted: CD4, represented by Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, and CD1, represented by Rep. Nick LaLota. CD2 Rep. Andrew Garbarino, the only Long Islander in the delegation not in his first term, was not on the group’s robocall list.

Other New Yorkers who are targeted for robocalls are further north. They include the potentially vulnerable Reps. Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Brandon Williams and Elise Stefanik. Of the other four, two are from Arizona and two from Michigan.

The script for the calls that Long Islanders will be hearing is stark in its appeal: “Hi, it’s House Majority Forward. Republicans have nominated Jim Jordan for Speaker, who voted to overturn the 2020 election, defended the criminals who attacked the Capitol on January 6th, and is in favor of an extreme agenda to ban abortion nationwide, cut veteran benefits by 22%, eliminate health insurance for 21 million Americans, and fire 108,000 schoolteachers and aides.”

Then comes the robocaller’s ask — to contact the member’s district office “and tell him to vote against Jim Jordan for speaker.” With a majority in the balance, Democratic partisans for months have been seeking to highlight deeply divisive actions by the rival party. This is their latest opportunity to spread the word.

— Dan Janison dan.janison@newsday.com

Pencil Point

Precious!

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Mike Luckovich

For more cartoons, visit www.newsday.com/nationalcartoons

Quick Points

Truth-telling at last?

Rep. George Santos’ campaign filings show it is deep in debt. For the first time, it feels like his campaign filings might be accurate.

Local traffic deaths are up, police reports of reckless driving behaviors are on the rise, but police enforcement of traffic laws are down. It’s an only-on-Long Island head-scratcher.

Military analysts are saying an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza could be a bloodbath. Doesn’t seem like there’s any “could be” about it.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, wallowing in polling and reporting anemic fundraising, has $1.2 million in the bank but at least $200,000 of that is earmarked for the general election. General election? Who would give to Pence for that and why would he fundraise for it?

Ecuador’s voters elected Daniel Noboa, the 25-year-old heir to a banana empire, as the country’s next president. Which is not to say that Ecuador is now a banana republic.

Louise Glück once wrote, “The advantage of poetry over life is that poetry, if it is sharp enough, may last.” Hers was indeed sharp enough and now will last beyond Glück. RIP.

— Michael Dobie michael.dobie@newsday.com

Subscribe to The Point here and browse past editions of The Point here.