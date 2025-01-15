Hochul drops call on cellphones in schools, for now

Daily Point

Governor punts and leaves parents, schools guessing

In the lengthy to-do list Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined Tuesday, one issue she has talked about as a top priority did not come up: the use of cellphones in school.

Hochul used time in her State of the State address to talk about social media, artificial intelligence and a plan to build new playgrounds to get kids outside. But even after a listening tour last year and prior pledges to address the issue, she didn’t mention in her speech the notion of a ban or limitations on school cellphone use.

The topic did, however, make it into the lengthy briefing book Hochul issued as part of the annual State of the State spectacle. In a short paragraph, the briefing book said Hochul "recognizes that the addictive elements of smartphones and other internet-enabled devices can have detrimental impacts on youth mental health and on learning environments for students."

But even there, Hochul punted on an actual decision on the controversial issue.

"To that end, as part of this year’s Executive Budget, the Governor will put forth a proposal to address the problem of smartphones and other internet-enabled devices in schools and create a new, statewide standard for distraction-free learning in New York," the book said.

The statement didn’t go further, leaving parents, teachers and school administrators to wonder just what a future policy or "statewide standard" could look like.

"While the main thrusts of the governor’s speech were affordability and public safety, cellphone use was mentioned the day prior to the State of the State, at the State of the State for youth event. It was in the book. It will be included in the budget," Hochul spokesman Gordon Tepper told The Point Wednesday. "Details are forthcoming."

It’s unclear what the budgetary or fiscal implications are of a school cellphone ban or limit, or whether this is yet another example of policy being stuffed into the budget.

Slightly to the west, however, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took a far more definitive stance Tuesday. Holding his State of the State on the same day as Hochul, Murphy used his speech to discuss the harms of "mobile devices."

"So, today, I am officially announcing my support for a new proposal that will direct school districts across New Jersey to adopt policies that ban cellphones from our K-12 classrooms and help establish phone-free schools," Murphy said. "Every parent knows the damage these devices can cause. Enough is enough. It is time for action."

For New York, however, it seems action will have to wait a bit longer.

— Randi F. Marshall randi.marshall@newsday.com

Pencil Point

Double-crossed

Credit: Le Temps, Switzerland/Patrick Chappatte

Credit: Columbia Missourian/John Darkow

Credit: PoliticalCartoons.com/Guy Parsons

For more cartoons, visit www.newsday.com/0101nationalcartoons

