Long Island gets grayer as younger people leave, data shows

Data Point

65-plus demographic on LI up about 3 percentage points since 2018

Newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the percentage of households on Long Island with at least one resident who is 65 years or older has risen, indicating Long Island’s growing population of seniors.

Between 2019 and 2023, when the survey was conducted, 38.9% of total households in Nassau County were estimated to have at least one individual who is 65 or older, a 2.9 percentage-point increase from the five-year period ending 2018. In Suffolk County an estimated 36.9% of total households include one individual who is 65 or older, an increase of 3.4 percentage points compared with 33.5% during the five-year period ending 2018. In both instances, the percentage increases are deemed to be statistically significant by the Census Bureau.

The trend mirrors that of nearly all suburban counties in New York State, and Newsday’s previous reporting. It tracks census data that shows the percentage of adults on Long Island age 65 years and older increased to 18.1% in 2020 from 14.3% in 2010. That decade detailing the graying of Long Island was higher than the state’s increase to 16.9% in 2020 from 13.5% in 2010.

This increase in the 65-and-older demographic isn't a natural shift caused by the population increases in Nassau and Suffolk the ACS showed during this period. That's because the percentage of households with individuals under 18 years old is estimated to have dropped on Long Island during the same period.

In Nassau, this percentage of total households with children dropped from 35.5% during the five-year period ending 2018 to 34.7% in the period ending 2023. Similarly in Suffolk County, the percentage of households with at least one individual under 18 has dropped from 33.7% to 31.4%.

This ACS data puts more concrete numbers to what is being seen across Long Island. Long Island's shrinking population of individuals under 18 is indicative of young families leaving the area due to rising housing costs and a strained housing market, in part caused by this group of aging Long Islanders over 65 who are not downsizing out of their homes, creating little inventory.

— Karthika Namboothiri karthika.namboothiri@newsday.com

Pencil Point

Hollywood heroes

Credit: Columbia Missourian/John Darkow

Quick Points

Who’s that?

Asked about Jan. 6 pardons, Vice President-elect JD Vance said, "If you protested peacefully on Jan. 6, and you had Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice treat you like a gang member, you should be pardoned." Well, sure, but Vance is describing exactly no one.

The jetliner that crashed in South Korea last month, killing all but two of 181 people on board, was made by Boeing. Now it turns out that the jet’s black boxes, which are supposed to help determine the reason for the accident, stopped working four minutes before the crash. Does Boeing make anything that won’t break?

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.) said she’ll vote to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence after Gabbard said Syria under dictator Bashar Assad was a terrorist nation and a threat, reasoning that "she’s explained, I think, a lot of some of the misinformation that’s been out there." No, Gabbard just changed her position — an easy call now that Assad has been deposed.

In addition to Tulsi Gabbard’s flip-flops, two other controversial cabinet picks by President-elect Donald Trump have reversed key positions. Health and Human Services selection Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now says he’s "all" for the polio vaccine, and Defense Secretary choice Pete Hegseth now supports women in the military. What’s a person’s word worth? In politics, it’s often transactional.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said about Israel-Hamas negotiations, "We are very, very close. And yet being very close still means we’re far." At this point, peace talks are indeed a Buddhist koan.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a ceasefire-hostage deal has never been closer. Perhaps, but that’s a low bar.

— Michael Dobie michael.dobie@newsday.com

