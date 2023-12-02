Speaker Mike Johnson heads to LI for D'Esposito fundraiser

Daily Point

Eisenhower Park GOP event slated for Saturday

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is heading to Long Island on Saturday to fundraise for Rep. Anthony D'Esposito at an event where CD3 is sure to be a topic of conversation.

The fundraiser is scheduled to take place at The General, a private cigar club and steakhouse at Eisenhower Park.

The invitation, which came from Nassau County Republican Committee chair Joseph Cairo, features the chance to be an "event host" for $13,200, an "event sponsor" for $6,600, or a "patriot" for the low price of just $3,300.

Johnson, who is in New York City this weekend for a House fundraiser, voted to not expel George Santos on Friday, a move that reportedly dismayed some of the New York delegation. D'Esposito worked hard to get Santos off the national stage.

Johnson's visit is a signal that his party's national committee considers the Long Island races critical in 2024, along with the special election in February for the CD3 seat.

But will any of the potential CD3 candidates be in attendance or meet with the speaker? Will Johnson have a private meeting with any candidates Cairo may want to persuade to run?

— Randi F. Marshall

