Time to sweep Gadhafi out

Few tyrants can equal Libya's Moammar Gadhafi in cruelty and capriciousness. Now that his people have bravely rebelled, none can surpass him in desperation.

That's why it's crucial for the Obama administration - and all the world's nations - to demonstrate to Libya's armed forces in every way possible that their deranged leader is finished. Short of military intervention, it's vital that we undermine this vicious despot.

Washington is understandably cautious while Americans in Libya remain in harm's way. But the great danger is that Gadhafi will slaughter many more of his own people and somehow cling to power afterward, kept afloat on the income from his nation's gusher of oil.

The world's leaders - foremost among them President Barack Obama - should strongly condemn Ghadafi, offer safe haven to defecting members of the armed forces, consider stiff economic sanctions and enforce a Libyan no-fly zone to stop him from bringing in more mercenaries. Those who participate in the violent suppression of protesters should know they will face prosecution when freedom eventually prevails.

Gadhafi himself won't care about any of this, but his wavering supporters might, and they are the key to everything. The uprising of freedom-hungry Arabs all over the Middle East is momentous. We can't allow a lone psychopath to stand in the way.