Trump and egg prices: Tracking Long Island grocery costs

Eggs on display for sale at a grocery store in New York. Credit: SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

During an interview after winning the election last year, President Donald Trump said, "I won on groceries. Very simple word, groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time, and I won an election based on that. We’re going to bring those prices way down."

Trump promised to tackle inflation. As his administration works on fulfilling his vow, we will be keeping tabs on egg prices at a Suffolk County supermarket that is part of a regional chain.

Week of Jan. 19

This week, a carton of 12 large white eggs is $6.49. Last week, the price was $5.99 at the same supermarket. That is a $0.50 increase.

— Christine Wallen christine.wallen@newsday.com 

