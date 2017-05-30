We’re back

Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Quick Points

It’s just another terrible Tuesday

Smithtown Town Supervisor Patrick Vecchio called the refusal of the Republican and Conservative parties to back him in another run after 39 years in office “a modern-day coup.” Actually, that kind of coup has been part of government forever, like Vecchio.

When asked by a reporter what keeps him up at night, Defense Secretary James Mattis responded, “Nothing. I keep other people awake at night.” Wait, isn’t that his boss’ job?

Asked about the Russia investigation, Sen. Lindsay Graham said he doesn’t know whom to believe anymore. He’s not alone.

The president accused two Russian media outlets of spreading “lying propaganda” and “serious falsehoods” in the recent presidential campaign, finally acknowledging the obvious. Wait, what’s that? The president was Emmanuel Macron of France?

If you’re Russian President Vladimir Putin, are you happy about the new discord between the United States and its NATO allies — or unhappy that those countries might respond to President Donald Trump’s haranguing and start spending more money on defense?

President Donald Trump says leaks coming from unidentified sources in the White House are lies made up by the fake news media. Actually, White House staffers regularly ask to speak to reporters without attribution. Unless that’s fake news, too.

After Floral Park Village officials agreed to let 40 New Hyde Park families buy memberships to use the village’s pool because New Hyde Park’s pool will be closed for renovations, about 800 Floral Park residents signed a petition opposing the offer. Just in case anyone forgot that Long Island isn’t called “The Land of No” for nothing.

Michael Dobie

Daily Point

Uber hailing

Uber has begun to text and email Long Islanders who have used the ride-hailing service, telling them that the business will be starting soon on the Island and in Westchester County, and giving them a link to click if they want to become Uber drivers.

This isn’t a typically aggressive move from Uber, but more a sound business practice. State legislation signed last month legalizes ride-hailing statewide beginning July 9. And that will move up to June 29 if Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signs another piece of legislation to push up the debut before the July 4 holiday.

Uber, like its competitors, needs to get its proverbial ducks in a row to be ready — assuming that ride-hailing isn’t blocked by Nassau or Suffolk counties.

But some drivers are already on board. On Tuesday morning, the Uber app showed a six-minute wait for a pickup at Newsday’s offices in Melville.

Michael Dobie

Pencil Point

Future of minimum wage

Bonus Point

Beautiful, Breslin might have said

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio temporarily renamed part of East 42nd Street “Jimmy Breslin Way” in honor of the famed columnist for Newsday and other NYC tabloids who died in March. (Permanent renaming requires City Council approval). De Blasio acknowledged that the NYC raconteur was “tough on elected officials,” and he said Breslin is “absolutely” needed today.

But at the ceremony at the site of the old Daily News offices on 42nd Street between Second and Third avenues, there was no Q&A with the news media, despite stories from other speakers about Breslin’s tenacious questioning. This isn’t unusual for de Blasio, who for months has insisted that “off-topic” questions be asked by the full press corps only once a week.

It’s hard to imagine Breslin accepting that. He once said, “Rage is the only quality which has kept me, or anybody I have ever studied, writing columns for newspapers.”

Mark Chiusano