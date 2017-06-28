When one door opens, another closes

Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Talking Point

Farewell, Massey. We hardly knew ye

Businessman Paul Massey dropped his bid for the Republican NYC mayoral nomination on Wednesday, mere hours after appearing at a Crain’s breakfast forum with his opponent, Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis of Staten Island.

Massey, largely self-funding, blew through a lot of his own cash in his run. His emailed announcement cited an inability to raise “the necessary funds to beat an incumbent mayor.”

Like other wealthy but non-Bloomberg-level businessmen in past mayoral primaries, Massey found it difficult to sustain the costs and interest of the city to make it to a general election. The departure was in the works before the morning debate, says Massey spokeswoman Mollie Fullington, but it still surprised some political observers.

Yet, Massey was always a tough fit. Mayor Bill de Blasio’s camp poked fun at his longtime Larchmont residency and early lack of a position on a quintessential NYC issue, stop-and-frisk. Even Wednesday, Massey made the eyebrow-raising claim that the NYPD crime stats might be fudged.

He cedes the field to Malliotakis, a relatively late entry, who appears poised to try her conservative record against de Blasio in the fall.

Mark Chiusano

Daily Point

Maragos’ parade of communications directors

In Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos’ office, another director of communications has bitten the dust.

Word began circulating Monday that Karen Green, who took the job March 1, had been let go. Green got the job when Carla Hall D’Ambra was let go.

Hall D’Ambra replaced Eleni Manis, who was transferred to another role, in 2016. Manis resigned from the comptroller’s office entirely in May. Manis took over for Jostyn Hernandez, who is now with the Town of Hempstead, in March 2016.

A call to the comptroller’s office was not returned. When asked what had happened, Green told The Point, “Yes, I can confirm I’m no longer with the comptroller, but have no other comment at this time.”

Maragos, twice-elected comptroller as a Republican and repeatedly thwarted in attempts to seek higher office as a Republican, is now a Democrat seeking that party’s nomination for county executive. He is an extreme longshot to beat the party choice, Legis. Laura Curran.

With this succession of communications directors, he can at least claim he is trying to save taxpayer money via one method: Maragos is making it very difficult for these staff members to earn pensions.

Lane Filler

Selling Point

Sell your old stuff safely

You can now sell that old desk without strangers coming into your home or paying pricey shipping fees.

The Long Beach Police Department is the first in Nassau County to set up an “internet exchange meetup site” for buyers and sellers to exchange goods.

Besides convenience, the City Hall location protects both against scammers taking advantage of online sellers and those who post online classifieds to find victims. According to the City of Long Beach, the space has surveillance cameras and is in view of the police desk officer.

Police departments in Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles also have spots like this to address the 21st century reality of selling on Craigslist, eBay and Etsy.

Buying and selling on websites is popular (eBay boasts 1 billion live listings worldwide), so we’ll soon find out whether Long Beach’s handoff site will be, too.

Amanda Fiscina

Pencil Point

