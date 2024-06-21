Ozempic scams exact heavy toll

Demand for Ozempic is booming, and cybercriminals are fattening up on the insatiable appetite for the injectable prescription weight-loss drug.

Security software maker McAfee says “malicious phishing attempts centered around Ozempic” and other weight-loss drugs soared 183% this year compared with the last three months of 2023. Scammers promising Ozempic without a prescription are active on the web, Facebook and Craigslist. In most cases, the crooks just take the money, but McAfee says there are potentially dangerous instances where buyers received injectable “allergy medication, insulin pens or pens loaded with a saline solution” instead of Ozempic.

Similarly, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky warns of phony Ozempic websites where users are prompted to divulge personal data and banking information, which could result in bank account theft.

The system, developed by IBM, used AI to transcribe voice orders from customers without any employee interaction. Credit: AP / M. Spencer Green

McDonald’s ends AI order-taking system

McDonald’s has pulled the plug on an artificial intelligence-powered automated order-taking system it was testing at about 200 drive-thrus. Restaurant Business says the system, developed by IBM, used AI to transcribe voice orders from customers without any employee interaction. While McDonald’s told Restaurant Business it was still evaluating automated order taking, the trade publication noted there have been questions about the technology “amid concerns about order accuracy.”

The EPA said more than 70% of the water systems it inspected did not fully comply with safe drinking water regulations. Credit: AP / Joshua A. Bickel

EPA: Water systems ‘vulnerable’

Noting that cyberattacks against the nation’s drinking-water infrastructure have “increased in frequency and severity,” the Environmental Protection Agency ordered water systems to reduce potential vulnerabilities. The EPA said more than 70% of the water systems it inspected did not fully comply with safe drinking water regulations. Many of the systems had “critical cybersecurity vulnerabilities” such as not changing default passwords.

FedEx acknowledged its global headcount has shrunk by almost 22,000 jobs. Credit: AP / Mark Lennihan

New FedEx job cuts

FedEx plans to cut as many as 2,000 jobs in Europe, the latest move by the package delivery giant to rein in costs. The move adds to sweeping workforce reductions since FedEx revealed a plan last year to restructure its delivery networks. The company in March acknowledged its global headcount had shrunk by almost 22,000 jobs over the prior year through attrition and cuts. — BLOOMBERG NEWS