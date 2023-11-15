Peanut butter blondies

For blondies:



2 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter

2 cups firmly packed light brown sugar

1 cup smooth peanut butter

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 cup chopped salted peanuts



For icing:



16 ounces semisweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1 cup packaged "burnt peanuts," coarsely chopped



1. Make blondies: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13-by-9-inch baking pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil, making sure foil is tucked into corners and there is at least 1 inch overhanging top of pan on all sides.



2. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium mixing bowl.



3. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. With a wooden spoon, stir in brown sugar until dissolved. Remove pan from heat and stir in peanut butter, eggs and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture until just incorporated. Stir in peanuts.



4. Scrape batter into prepared baking pan. Bake until blondies are just set in center, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack.



5. Make glaze: Put 1 inch water in bottom of a double boiler or medium saucepan and bring to a bare simmer. Combine chocolate, oil and corn syrup in top of double boiler or in a stainless-steel bowl and set it on top of simmering water, making sure water doesn't touch bottom of bowl. Heat, whisking occasionally, until chocolate and oil are completely melted.



6. Spread over blondies, sprinkle with burnt peanuts and let glaze set, about 2 hours.



7. Grasping overhanging foil on either side of pan, lift out blondies and place on cutting board. Cut into 24 squares. Blondies will keep at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Makes 24 blondies. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.