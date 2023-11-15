Peanut butter cookie reindeer.

1 cup roasted salted peanuts

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup smooth peanut butter

Mini pretzel twists, broken into 96 one-inch pieces

48 red peanut M&M candies

96 mini chocolate chips





1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.



2. Place the nuts in a food processor and chop fine. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Cream the cooled, melted butter and sugars together in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add the eggs, vanilla, and peanut butter and beat until smooth. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir in the chopped peanuts. Place the bowl in the refrigerator for 10 minutes (or up to 6 hours) to let the dough firm up.



3. Scoop up a heaping tablespoon of dough and roll it between your palms to form a ball. Place the balls on a parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving about 3 inches between each cookie.



4. Bake the cookies until they are lightly colored, 14 to 15 minutes. Immediately insert two pretzel pieces into cookies for antlers, while the dough is still very soft. Place one M&M in center for nose, two chocolate chips for eyes. Transfer to wire racks to cool completely. (Can be made ahead. Store in an airtight container at room temperature, in single layers separated by parchment or waxed paper, up to two days.)

Makes about 48 cookies. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.