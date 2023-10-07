Man hit, killed crossing Sunrise Highway in Copiague on Friday night, police say

A man was fatally struck by an SUV on Friday night while walking across Sunrise Highway in Copiague, Suffolk County police said.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was walking south when he was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading east on Sunrise Highway at 11:57 p.m., near 35th Street, police said in a release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an EMT with the Copiague Fire Department, police said.

The driver was not injured and the Jeep was impounded for a safety check.

Suffolk County detectives ask anyone with information to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.