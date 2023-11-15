Raspberry and White Chocolate Rugelach.

For the dough:



2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 (8-ounce) package chilled cream cheese, cut into pieces

1 cup (2 sticks) chilled unsalted butter, cut into pieces



For the filling:



1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup almonds

1/2 cup raspberry preserves

2/3 cup dried cranberries

6 ounces white chocolate, finely chopped, or 6 ounces white chocolate chips

1/4 cup heavy cream





1. Make the dough: Combine the flour, sugar and salt in a food processor and pulse to combine. Add the cream cheese and butter, and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. (Do not overprocess.)



2. Turn the mixture out onto a lightly floured work surface and press it into a ball. Divide the ball into 4 equal pieces and shape each piece into a 4-inch disk. Wrap each disk in plastic and refrigerate it for at least 2 hours and for up to 2 days. (The dough can be frozen for up to 1 month; defrost overnight in the refrigerator before using.)



3. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.



4. Make the filling: Combine the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Place the almonds in a food processor and process until finely chopped. Transfer the chopped almonds to a different bowl. Place the preserves in the food processor and process until any large chunks are broken up. Transfer to a third bowl.



5. Remove 1 dough disk from the refrigerator and, with a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the dough into a 9-inch circle on a lightly floured work surface. Using a 9-inch plate or pie plate as a guide, trim the edges to make a neat circle.



6. Spread 2 1/2 tablespoons of the preserves over the dough. Sprinkle with 5 tablespoons of the cranberries. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup white chocolate. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the cinnamon sugar. Sprinkle with 5 tablespoons almonds. Pat the filling firmly with your fingertips to secure it to the dough. Cut the dough circle into 10 wedges. Starting at the wide end, roll each wedge into a crescent and place it on the prepared baking sheet. Place the baking sheet in the freezer for at least 30 minutes. Repeat with the remaining dough disks. (Rolled rugelach can be wrapped in plastic and frozen for up to 1 month. Place the rugelach in the oven directly from the freezer.)



7. Brush the frozen rugelach with the heavy cream and bake them until they are golden, 24 to 25 minutes. Transfer them to wire racks with a metal spatula and let them cool completely. Raspberry and white chocolate rugelach will keep in an airtight container for 2 to 3 days.

Makes 40 cookies. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.