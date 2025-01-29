55-and-over communities give Long Island empty nesters options to stay

In fall 2023, as they were approaching the proverbial autumn of their lives, Sue and Keith Bauer started to consider downsizing, but they only vaguely knew where they wanted to live.

"We both grew up on Long Island and so we didn't want to leave it," said Sue Bauer, now 62, a sixth grade teacher in Levittown who retired in 2020.

Moving from their Hauppauge home wasn't a priority at the time, with their youngest son in college and Keith still working as a middle school teacher in Levittown. Still, they took a ride to check out the model townhomes at a 55-and-older community they'd heard about: Country Pointe Meadows in Yaphank.

"We looked at each other and said, 'This really fits our needs. This is really what we kind of imagined going forward,' " Sue said.

Many baby boomers and older Gen Xers on Long Island, no longer in need of large homes where they raised families, are turning to 55-and-over communities like this. While there is an adjustment to communal living, residents say the challenges are offset by easy living, amenities and socializing opportunities.

"There's so many people who don't want to move to Florida. They don't want to move to North Carolina. Their children are here; their grandchildren are here. And they want a sense of community and they don't need their house anymore or the upkeep on that." — Danielle Laria, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty agent Credit: Viewpoint Photography/Pam Setchell

"There's so many people who don't want to move to Florida. They don't want to move to North Carolina," said Danielle Laria, of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. She and Lisa Adwar are the exclusive listing agents for The Polo Club, a 55-and-up community in Islandia. "Their children are here; their grandchildren are here. And they want a sense of community and they don't need their house anymore or the upkeep on that."

Adwar added, "This is what the next phase of life buyer is looking for."

55-and-over — and under

Sue and Keith Bauer moved to Country Pointe Meadows, which allows people under 55 to also purchase homes there. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

Just 10 exits away on the Long Island Expressway from the Bauers' former home, Country Pointe Meadows is close to the highway and an easy drive for Keith, 59, who plans to retire in two years.

In Hauppauge, they paid roughly $14,000 in annual real estate property taxes and were encumbered by the maintenance of their three-quarter-acre property with its in-ground pool, which cost about $400 per month, plus additional expenses for repairs and other maintenance issues, many of which required Keith's labor. All of the maintenance at Country Pointe is included in their HOA fees.

"It may not have been something we would have wanted to do back 10, 20 years ago, but for this period of our life, we felt that this was a good location," Sue said. "We felt like you don't have to put any effort into this pool. You just go and sit by it."

A few weeks after their first visit, the Bauers returned to Yaphank with their three sons. Twins Ryan and Casey, now 29, liked the community so much they bought a two-bedroom condo of their own in the same development.

Twenty percent of the homes at Country Pointe Meadows are non-age restricted and are scattered throughout the complex, noted Steven Dubb, principal and president of The Beechwood Organization, a developer of residential and mixed-use properties. In addition to developing Country Pointe Meadows, Beechwood is also building Country Pointe Preserve across the street: a 152-home complex with the same split between 55-and-over and non-restricted.

"This percentage is determined during the application process by the local municipality based on local needs," Dubb explained.

Built in three phases, Country Pointe Meadows will total 400 homes. It will include 296 townhomes (with two bedrooms and a den on two or more levels) and 104 two-bedroom villas (single-floor living), which will be completed by the end of 2025 or early 2026, Dubb said.

In January 2024, the Bauers listed their Hauppauge home, for which they accepted a cash offer at their first open house for $1.125 million. They bought their new two-story townhouse for $840,000. It has a primary bathroom on the first floor and two bedrooms on the second floor, as well as a loft area, which they've turned into a den.

They put an additional $100,000 into kitchen upgrades, including a larger island, cabinets and quartz counters, as well as electrical, flooring and bathroom upgrades. They pay $1,401 per month — $651 in HOA fees and $750 in taxes, which covers community amenities, repairs, water and sanitation, but not utilities.

As they awaited completion of their new home, the Bauers moved into a rental in the development with their youngest son, Keith, 23, in February and closed on their new home in December.

Though some seek 55-and-over communities to live solely among older adults, the Bauers appreciate that there are younger people in the community.

"There are people in the community that have children," Bauer said, adding that there are separate pools for adults and children. "That was something — my husband and I, we're both educators — that we enjoy actually."

Sue said she is frankly surprised at how quickly they adjusted to their new lives.

"We wake up and we feel like we've hit Lotto," Bauer said. "We not only love our new home, but we love the community. We've made friends that we feel like we've had for a lifetime. Having our sons also in the community for us, just works out so nicely."

Demand outpaces supply

"There's such a demand for these types of developments." — Lisa Adwar, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty agent Credit: Viewpoint Photography/Pam Setchell

Builders can't keep up with the demand for these 55+ communities, Laria said.

"Everything that is built has already been sold," she said of The Polo Club. "And then there are three buildings to be built; one is completely sold out; the other two are 50% each."

The 72-townhome development opened in July 2022 and is expected to be finished by July 2027.

"There's such a demand for these types of developments: the 55+ community; new construction," Adwar said.

Now is an ideal time to purchase in these 55+ communities because it's a seller's market, said Laria, adding that home sellers, sometimes flush with cash, can purchase townhomes quickly and easily.

One of the selling points of The Polo Club is that many communities in Nassau don't offer full basements and garages, Adwar noted.

"Downsizers, even if they're purging, they still want storage space, so that basement is great storage," she said.

From home to rental to townhome

Elicia and Michael Keshner moved to The Polo Club in Islandia to downsize. Credit: Morgan Campbell

After selling Michael and Elicia Keshner's four-bedroom Merrick home in July 2022, Adwar and Laria shepherded the couple into their new two-bedroom townhome at The Polo Club.

In the years leading up to their move, the Keshners had become empty nesters. Michael said "it just didn't make sense anymore" to own such a big circa 1960s house that was starting to need more extensive repairs and greater investment.

Plus, their neighborhood was changing: Everyone they knew was moving out and younger folks were moving in.

"When we moved in, we were the new generation of younger people, and then we became the older people," Michael said.

Due to construction delays — they bought in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — the couple rented for 18 months in Sutton Landing in Deer Park, where they said they made great and lasting friendships.

At their new home, they're making friends, but it's a little tough going. Michael, 64, and Elicia, 61, are at the younger end of The Polo Club's population, according to Michael.

"Most of the people are in their early-mid-70s and they go up to 80," Michael said.

Despite the age difference, he said, everybody is friendly, and the couple is starting to engage in more activities, like bingo, yoga, pickleball and parties. "Whether we become close friends with anybody, it's too soon to tell. There's only about 30-something families in and ultimately, it's going to be 72."

Having pocketed $835,000 from the sale of their Merrick home, the Keshners closed in January 2024 on their Islandia townhome for $650,000 and invested $50,000 into upgrades for a two-bedroom, 2½-bath end unit with two floors, plus a full basement.

Michael, who is director of merchandising displays for Satco Lighting based in Brentwood, and Elicia, a home care physical therapist for Northwell Health, said they fell in love with how new and modern their home is.

"We never really looked anywhere else," Michael said.

Why buy when you can rent?

The Keshners often come back to visit their Deer Park 55-and-over rental community, which is now called Fairfield Knolls at Deer Park, where they typically spend time with their friends, the Silvermans.

Ronnie Silverman, 72, and her husband, Jack, 74, moved from their West Nyack home 2½ years ago to the two-bedroom rental apartment complex to be closer to their daughter and grandkids who had recently moved to Oceanside. Rents at the 200-unit complex start at $3,275 for a two-bedroom apartment, according to the Fairfield Properties website.

"I walked in here and I had such a nice feeling," said Ronnie, who'd worked in a school principal's office and is now retired. "My husband and I both."

Ronnie and Jack, who owned a bagel bakery and is now retired, delight in the active social life at Fairfield Knolls and the friendliness of the residents, most of whom are in their 50s, 60s and 70s, Ronnie said.

At this point of my life, to make friends like this, it's crazy. We feel like we've known each other our whole lives, some of us, we're so close. — Ronnie Silverman, who lives in Fairfield Knolls at Deer Park

"At this point of my life, to make friends like this, it's crazy. We feel like we've known each other our whole lives, some of us, we're so close," Ronnie said. "We do crazy things here. We have scavenger hunts. We play hockey with hockey sticks. We had a luau. I climbed a rock wall when I first came. We're always doing something here."

Despite going from a larger home in a Rockland County community where they'd lived for 45 years, Ronnie said there was no adjustment at all to her new life.

"I had an acre of property," she said. "I'd had it with my house. And everyone I knew moved."

The Silvermans said they do not see themselves buying ever again.

"We don't want responsibility anymore," Ronnie said. "We're done with that. I'm free now."

Single in Nassau County

With her children grown and out of the house, Nancy Shapiro no longer wanted to be responsible for nor incur the expense of maintaining a big home just for herself.

"It's also a little isolating when you don't have kids in school anymore and all the other older people that you know move out," said Shapiro, 72, who worked in administration in an accounting firm in Uniondale. "It was just time."

Still, Shapiro held out for a long time, enjoying opening her four-bedroom split-level home in North Merrick to her son and his family, who would visit from Buffalo. "But they only come three times a year and I just felt maintaining the whole house was a lot for me," she said.

It's also a little isolating when you don't have kids in school anymore and all the other older people that you know move out. It was just time. — Nancy Shapiro, who lives at Meadowbrooke Pointe East Meadow

As soon as she saw the condo at Meadowbrook Pointe East Meadow, a 102-villa development, she put a deposit down before selling her home. Deposits are typically between 10% and 20% of the selling price, noted Beechwood's Dubb.

"It was lucky that I did. Somebody came here two hours after me and wanted my unit," said Shapiro, who sold her North Merrick home for more than $800,000 after one open house. She paid $760,000 for a two-bedroom villa with a finished basement, which she converted into a living space that now sleeps six people. "But I don't have to go there for my everyday living. Everything I need daily is on the main floor."

After 47 years in the same home accumulating countless possessions and lasting memories, Shapiro admits that it was "quite a big move for me."

Yet Shapiro is adapting well to her new life at Meadowbrook Pointe. Just two months after moving in, she hosted Thanksgiving dinner for 27 guests at the community clubhouse and has made good friends, joined the book club, gone to holiday parties, happy hours and game nights.

"There's something for everybody," Shapiro said.