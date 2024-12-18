Bay Shore home for sale has O-co-nee Lake views, 1920s architecture

A Tudor-style house in Bay Shore is on the market for $849,000. The annual property taxes are $16,876.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom house comes to a total of 2,711 square feet. Located on Lanier Lane, it sits on a 0.77-acre lot.

The kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The house was built in 1920 and underwent several renovations in the last few years. The bathrooms were redone in 2017, the kitchen was updated the following year and an energy-efficient furnace was added in 2020, said listing agent Dawn Sofio, of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

"It has great architectural details," she added.

The windows in the dining room and the half-moon shaped window in the front of the house are original features, Sofio said, adding that the wood-burning fireplace in the living room also contains original built-in fixtures.

The property offers views of O-co-nee Lake from the backyard and from a second-level balcony off one of the bedrooms.

The 0.77-acre property sports views of O-co-nee Lake. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

"It's so serene and relaxing," Sofio said. "You can probably use it 12 months of the year — all you need is a fire pit, a couch and a blanket."

Other highlights include a full basement, sun room, two-car garage, a 14-by-30-foot in-ground pool with a water slide, and backyard deck.

The property is in the Bay Shore School District.