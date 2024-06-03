Bayport: History, Great South Bay access, tight-knit feel draw buyers

THE SCOOP Nicknamed "the hamlet with history," Bayport has a quintessential small-town feel with longstanding mom-and-pop shops and locals who support each other..

"My parents lived here, I was raised here and my kids grew up here," said Bob Draffin, 63, longtime head of the Bayport Civic Association. "A lot of families in Bayport are multigenerational, and I think that speaks a lot to the qualities we have here that people enjoy."

The 92-year-old Bayport Flower Houses was founded and still is run by the Auwaerter family.

"There's this kind of kinship amongst everybody, where if somebody is in trouble, we get together, we take care of it," says current proprietor Karl Auwaerter, 57, of his hamlet. He notes the nearest Long Island Rail Road station is in neighboring Sayville, which "has a downtown and has ferries, so there are a lot of people coming through that are not residents, which you don't see as much of in Bayport."

Seth Needelman, 52, has owned the 46-year-old seafood market and restaurant The Fish Store since 1995. After he donated food for a teacher appreciation event his store recently catered, "One of the teachers just came in and handed my mom and my wife each a bouquet of flowers. How much more local can you get when a school district comes and does that?"

Montauk Highway is home to many of Bayport's small businesses. Credit: Tom Lambui

Bayport Aerodrome is the last remaining public grass airfield on Long Island. Its museum hosts events like the annual Vintage Wings & Wheels, featuring antique planes and cars. History imbues homes on Middle Road, some of which date to the 1800s. One home there, currently for sale, was the childhood abode of the late film star Troy Donahue, according to the Bayport-Blue Point Heritage Association.

Other history is embodied by some of the people and businesses in a place of virtually no chain stores. Even the nearest supermarket is next door in Blue Point.

A census-designated place within the Town of Islip, Bayport sits between Sayville and Blue Point on the South Shore. Its western border roughly follows Browns River and the several small lakes that feed it, up through part of Sans Souci County Park, most of which lies in Sayville. Green space in addition to Sans Souci, a nature preserve with walking trails and cross-country skiing, includes Bayport Commons Park, with softball and Little League Baseball. And there is boating, of course, on the Great South Bay.

Homes along Snedecor Avenue, top, and Parkland Court in Bayport. Credit: Tom Lambui

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There two condos, priced at $399,900 and $674,990, on the market.

SALE PRICES Between June 29, 2023, and May 28, 2024, there were 46 home sales with a median sale price of $703,500, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 74 home sales with a median sale price of $668,164.

OTHER STATS

Population 8,918

Median age 42.7

Median home value $690,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Sayville $378

School district, graduation rate Bayport-Blue Point (97.6%)

Library Bayport-Blue Point

Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 2

Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$1,279,000

This $1.279 million Bayport home sports a 33-foot right-of-way to its own deeded bayfront beach. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The jewel amenity of this four-bedroom farm ranch on 1.14 acres is a 33-foot wide right-of-way to its own deeded bayfront beach. With two full and one half-bath, the 3,950-square-foot home features built-in entertainment cabinets, a Thermador cooktop, full-house standby generator and an attached two-car garage. Taxes are $30,093. Norm Marcioch and Joanne Sturchio, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-589-8500.

$975,000

This $975,000 Bayport home sits on 0.8 acre. Credit: Signature Premier Properties

This 4,000-square-foot, four-bedroom house offers three fireplaces, including one in a master suite, plus a formal dining room, a 900-square-foot great room, a wet bar and an outbuilding with storage, a workshop and a two-car garage, all on a 0.8 acre lot. Yearly property taxes are not yet available. Bryn Elliott, Signature Premier Properties, 631-332-8899.

$819,000

This $819,000 Bayport house has five bedrooms. Credit: Arkar San Wai

One of the lower-priced homes currently available is a five-bedroom, 1992 Colonial with three full baths and two half-baths. Sitting on nearly half an acre, the 3,100-square-foot home has a woodburning fireplace, a finished basement, a large backyard deck and an attached two-car garage. Annual taxes are $20,152. A sale is pending. Sean Manning, Signature Premier Properties, 631-771-7326.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.862 million

Matilda Court

Style Exp Ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3 full, 2 half

Built 1950

Lot size 0.51 acre

Taxes $29,089

+/- List price -$637,500

Days on market 255

$875,000

Gillette Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1900

Lot size 0.74 acre

Taxes $15,597

+/- List price -$24,000

Days on market 84

$545,000

Gillette Avenue

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1947

Lot size 0.23 acre

Taxes $14,924

+/- List price -$14,000

Days on market 126

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 14

Price range $399,900 to $2.474 million

Tax range $7,280 to $30,093