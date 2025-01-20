Bayville: Quiet 'Hamptons alternative' near NYC draws buyers
THE SCOOP Bayville is an authentic, down to earth hamlet that's close to great shopping, restaurants and highways.
"It's such a great Hamptons alternative to just own a beautiful home on the water here where it's quiet, the prices are so much more reasonable and you're so close to New York City," said Nancy Cuite, a broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.
With about 5 miles of coastline, Bayville boasts beaches overlooking the Long Island Sound and Oyster Bay Harbor, a marina, waterfront homes and restaurants and active youth sports programs, noted Bayville Mayor Steve Minicozzi.
"The nice thing about Bayville is there's really only two different ways in and two ways out, so it keeps it quiet," said Minicozzi. "It's not really a thru village: It's a destination spot."
Annual Christmas tree and menorah lightings, Memorial Day parades and summer festivals at Ransom Beach are popular with residents.
"It's a community where everyone knows each other," Minicozzi said.
In 1658, English leader and explorer Daniel Whitehead of Oyster Bay purchased land in the hamlet from the Matinecock Indians. Two centuries later, the area was christened "Bayville" for its proximity to the water.
The farming community gave way to a summer resort of petite cottages and grand estates in the early 20th century. Bayville was incorporated as a village in 1919 and soon became a hub for oyster fishing.
In 1889, a bridge was built across Mill Neck Creek connecting the eastern end of the village to Mill Neck. The current bridge — the fourth iteration — was built in 1938. In 1965, master builder Robert Moses proposal the construction of a bridge across Long Island Sound to Rye, Westchester, that threatened to take down many homes in the hamlet and adversely alter the character of local communities. It was roundly rejected by residents and local officials.
Today, waterfront restaurants, catering halls and Bayville Adventure Park draw people to the area, but, by local ordinance, chain stores won't be found in the village.
Buyers will find all styles of homes, from small bungalows to expansive waterfront estates.
SALE PRICES Between Jan. 8, 2024, and Jan. 7, 2025, there were 32 home sales with a median sale price of $827,500, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 38 home sales with a median sale price of $823,500.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
OTHER STATS
Population 6,744
Median age 51.4
Median home value $805,000
Monthly LIRR ticket from Locust Valley $287
School district, graduation rate Locust Valley (96.8%)
Library Bayville
ON THE MARKET
$2.9 million
This airy contemporary contains four beds and four baths within 4,459 square feet of space. It sports wood beamed ceilings, radiant heated hardwood floors, quartz counters and custom glasswork throughout, an all-season sunroom and a finished basement. Situated on Long Island Sound with expansive water views, the 0.37-acre property has a deck with pergola, heated pool, whole house generator, attached two-car garage and heated driveway. Taxes are $30,278. Nancy Cuite, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, 516-200-5700.
$1.125 million
At 2,288 square feet, this mother/daughter expanded ranch features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an open floor plan, two kitchens and private verandas on two levels. The 0.14-acre property boasts private beach access on the Sound, an outdoor shower, storage shed and large driveway. Taxes are $10,685. Tajay Barnett and Jordan Cabral Martin, Keller Williams Legendary, 516-328-8600.
$849,000
This 1,706-square-foot Cape Cod-style home has four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a finished basement. The 0.13 acre fenced-in property has an expansive back deck. Taxes are $9.741. Michael Ohabi, VORO LLC, 516-698-2737.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1.7 million
Madison Avenue
Style Cape
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1969
Lot size 0.28 acre
Taxes $14,392
+/- List price -$125,000
Days on market 63
$850,000
Knollwood Avenue
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 3
Built 1988
Lot size 0.11 acre
Taxes $12,591
+/- List price Sold for asking
Days on market 56
$585,000
Bayview Avenue
Style Cape
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms 2
Built 1948
Lot size 0.1 acre
Taxes $9,964
+/- List price -$40,000
Days on market 88
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 11
Price range $729,000 to $7 million
Tax range $9,061 to $56,364