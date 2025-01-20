Bayville: Quiet 'Hamptons alternative' near NYC draws buyers

THE SCOOP Bayville is an authentic, down to earth hamlet that's close to great shopping, restaurants and highways.

"It's such a great Hamptons alternative to just own a beautiful home on the water here where it's quiet, the prices are so much more reasonable and you're so close to New York City," said Nancy Cuite, a broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

With about 5 miles of coastline, Bayville boasts beaches overlooking the Long Island Sound and Oyster Bay Harbor, a marina, waterfront homes and restaurants and active youth sports programs, noted Bayville Mayor Steve Minicozzi.

"The nice thing about Bayville is there's really only two different ways in and two ways out, so it keeps it quiet," said Minicozzi. "It's not really a thru village: It's a destination spot."

Annual Christmas tree and menorah lightings, Memorial Day parades and summer festivals at Ransom Beach are popular with residents.

"It's a community where everyone knows each other," Minicozzi said.

Bayville Avenue is the hamlet's main thoroughfare and houses shops, restaurants and other businesses. Credit: Dawn McCormick

In 1658, English leader and explorer Daniel Whitehead of Oyster Bay purchased land in the hamlet from the Matinecock Indians. Two centuries later, the area was christened "Bayville" for its proximity to the water.

The farming community gave way to a summer resort of petite cottages and grand estates in the early 20th century. Bayville was incorporated as a village in 1919 and soon became a hub for oyster fishing.

The section of Bayville Avenue near Charles E. Ransom Beach is home to more businesses and Bayville Adventure Park. Credit: Dawn McCormick

In 1889, a bridge was built across Mill Neck Creek connecting the eastern end of the village to Mill Neck. The current bridge — the fourth iteration — was built in 1938. In 1965, master builder Robert Moses proposal the construction of a bridge across Long Island Sound to Rye, Westchester, that threatened to take down many homes in the hamlet and adversely alter the character of local communities. It was roundly rejected by residents and local officials.

Today, waterfront restaurants, catering halls and Bayville Adventure Park draw people to the area, but, by local ordinance, chain stores won't be found in the village.

Buyers will find all styles of homes, from small bungalows to expansive waterfront estates.

Houses along Merritt Lane, top, and Godfrey Avenue in Bayville. Credit: Dawn McCormick

SALE PRICES Between Jan. 8, 2024, and Jan. 7, 2025, there were 32 home sales with a median sale price of $827,500, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 38 home sales with a median sale price of $823,500.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

OTHER STATS

Population 6,744

Median age 51.4

Median home value $805,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Locust Valley $287

School district, graduation rate Locust Valley (96.8%)

Library Bayville

Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$2.9 million

This $2.9 million Bayville home is 4,459 square feet. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank Urso

This airy contemporary contains four beds and four baths within 4,459 square feet of space. It sports wood beamed ceilings, radiant heated hardwood floors, quartz counters and custom glasswork throughout, an all-season sunroom and a finished basement. Situated on Long Island Sound with expansive water views, the 0.37-acre property has a deck with pergola, heated pool, whole house generator, attached two-car garage and heated driveway. Taxes are $30,278. Nancy Cuite, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, 516-200-5700.

$1.125 million

This $1.125 million Bayville sits on a 0.14-acre property. Credit: NYLIHomes Media

At 2,288 square feet, this mother/daughter expanded ranch features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an open floor plan, two kitchens and private verandas on two levels. The 0.14-acre property boasts private beach access on the Sound, an outdoor shower, storage shed and large driveway. Taxes are $10,685. Tajay Barnett and Jordan Cabral Martin, Keller Williams Legendary, 516-328-8600.

$849,000

This $849,000 Bayville home has four bedrooms. Credit: VORO LLC

This 1,706-square-foot Cape Cod-style home has four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a finished basement. The 0.13 acre fenced-in property has an expansive back deck. Taxes are $9.741. Michael Ohabi, VORO LLC, 516-698-2737.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.7 million

Madison Avenue

Style Cape

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1969

Lot size 0.28 acre

Taxes $14,392

+/- List price -$125,000

Days on market 63

$850,000

Knollwood Avenue

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1988

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $12,591

+/- List price Sold for asking

Days on market 56

$585,000

Bayview Avenue

Style Cape

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2

Built 1948

Lot size 0.1 acre

Taxes $9,964

+/- List price -$40,000

Days on market 88

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 11

Price range $729,000 to $7 million

Tax range $9,061 to $56,364