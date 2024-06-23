$1.1M Brookhaven house was once chapel, antique store

From the tip of a taupe-shingled steeple roof, a weathervane stretches toward the sky over Brookhaven. Inside, a church pew made of dark wood matches cathedral ceilings with criss-cross beams.

Once a congregational chapel, according to the local historical society, the two-bed, two-bath residential house is on the market for $1.1 million. Annual taxes on the 0.4-acre Chapel Avenue property total $12,193.

"The roof on the steeple is called a witch's cap," said seller Paula Ludlow. "It goes down and then it flares out a little bit."

After it was a church and before it was a house, Ludlow said, the structure was an antique store. She has the original "Chapel House Antiques" sign, and speculated the store was in business in the 1950s.

A stained glass window in the living room nods to the space's history. Credit: All Media NY Inc./Andrea Onglengco

Citing Nathaniel Prime's "History of Long Island," published in 1845, the president of the Bellport-Brookhaven Historical Society confirmed Ludlow's account. President Joan Kaelin also said the house was at one time deeded to the Presbyterian Church for use as a parish house, lecture room and amateur playhouse. According to Kaelin, the Presbyterians sold the property to George Morse in 1945. Morse would use the building as an antique shop, she said.

In addition to being a church, the home also served as an antiques shop. Credit: All Media NY Inc./Andrea Onglengco

When Ludlow, 77, purchased the home in 1979, a single original church pew was included in the sale. As is tradition, Ludlow will pass the church pew along to the next owner.

The 1,953-square-foot home consists of one story, an attic and a basement. A stained glass window in the living room nods to the space's history as a venue for church services. Early 2000s renovations included an addition to the home that offered space for a kitchen, dining room and sitting area in the same style as the original construction.

A single original church pew remains in the home. Credit: All Media NY Inc./Andrea Onglengco

The home, which Ludlow said was built in the 1800s, is warmed by oil and hot water heating systems.

"I've loved it for many years and it's just cozy and comfortable," said Ludlow, formerly a trustee for the area historical society. "And, of course, we put in central air, so it's really comfortable, in this weather."

Listing agent Lorraine Nickla, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, said the renovation addressed a common critique she hears of older homes: not enough closets.

The kitchen. Credit: All Media NY Inc./Andrea Onglengco

"Everything's been updated, so, it's got all the modern amenities with all the old charm," Nickla said.

Per Ludlow's description, a cupula, also added during the renovation, "throws light into the kitchen."

"It's a lovely place to be in the early morning because you get the light coming in through the ceiling," she said.