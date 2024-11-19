Centerport: Home of Vanderbilt Museum draws buyers with waterfront, historic feel

THE SCOOP Centerport, nestled between Northport Village and Greenlawn in the Town of Huntington, is a waterfront community known for its nautical feel and historical identity.

"It's a lifestyle," said Joyce Mennella, co-owner of Lucky to Live Here Realty. "It's the close proximity to the other villages and the water... People move here looking for space."

The community, which mostly juts out like a mitten into Northport Bay, is close to the Village of Northport, where many Centerport residents shop and stroll along the waterfront.

Mill Dam Road cuts across Mill Pond and connects both sides of Centerport. Credit: Linda Rosier

Centerport shares much with Northport, but also hosts its own recreational activities. Centerport Beach Park has summertime lifeguards, a tennis court and other recreational sports activities, including fishing. The park area has a trail looping through "oak forest and mountain laurel," according to the Town of Huntington website.

Despite not having its own downtown, Centerport has a bustling shopping center on Washington Avenue, said Sari Eidelkind, also a real estate agent at Lucky to Live Here Realty, and Mennella's daughter.

"There's about 18 shops there now," Eidelkind said. "There's a new fitness gym and a brewery."

Businesses along Little Neck Road, top, and Washington Drive in Centerport. Credit: Linda Rosier

The Vanderbilt Museum, Eagle's Nest, was once the summer home of William K. Vanderbilt II, great-grandson of railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt. Built in 1910, and open to the public, the mansion's expansive and beautifully landscaped grounds are the site of many fair-weathered events such as concerts, plays and lectures. It also has a planetarium.

Rentals are scarce in Centerport and rented by private landlords. Prices for homes range from around $600,000 for a two-bedroom cottage to nearly $2.5 million for a five-bed Victorian.

Homes along Sea Spray Drive, top, and McKinley Terrace in Centerport. Credit: Linda Rosier

SALE PRICES Between Nov. 5, 2023, and Nov 4, 2024, there were 58 home sales with a median sale price of $815,000, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 77 home sales with a median sale price of $750,000.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There two condos, priced at $850,000 and $1.2 million, on the market.

OTHER STATS

Population 6,040

Median age 47.8

Median home value $825,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Greenlawn $341

School district, graduation rate Harborfields (98.7%)

Library Harborfields

Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 1

Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$2.5 million

This $2.5 million Centerport property has a main house and a two-bed cottage. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank A. Urso

This 1895 Victorian has a main house and a two-bed, two-bath cottage on the property. The home has details either original or replicated to match the original style, including elaborate crown moldings, but also has updated heating and security systems. The renovated kitchen has a large center island and chef-style additions. Annual taxes are $23,107. Joyce Mennella, Lucky To Live Here Realty. 631-708-9995.

$1.2 million

This nearly $1.2 million Centerport home sits on 2 acres. Credit: Kieran Rodgers

Named Eagle’s Retreat, this seven-bed, five-bath expanded ranch has views of Centerport Harbor and sits on 2 acres. Built in 1975, it has new wood floors, two fireplaces and primary suite on the first floor. The property has a two-car garage and room for up to 10 cars, a stone walkway and expansive back deck. Annual taxes are $16,238. Kieran Rodgers, The Agency NorthShore NY, 631-416-0703.

$1.2 million

This nearly $1.2 million Centerport home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Credit: Image Habitat/Jim Harrison

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial, built in 1908, has been updated with a chef's kitchen, stone gas fireplace, and Viking double ovens. The home has a foyer, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors and French doors leading to a wraparound deck, as well as updated bathrooms. Outdoors is landscaped. Annual taxes are $20,312. Julia Weissberg, Signature Premier, 631-692-4800.

RECENTLY SOLD

$2.995 million

Mariners Court

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1953

Lot size 1 acre

Taxes $18,906

+/- List price -$704,000

Days on market 163

$907,500

Coolidge Drive

Style Exp ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1926

Lot size 0.3 acre

Taxes $14,507

+/- List price +$132,500

Days on market 112

$435,000

Washington Drive

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1959

Lot size 0.15 acre

Taxes $7,444

+/- List price -$44,000

Days on market 214

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 11

Price range $649,000 to $2.5 million

Tax range $9,313 to $23,107