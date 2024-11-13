Modern Copiague home on Great South Bay on market for $1.7 million

Built in the early 1980s, a neutral-toned, rectangular home on Copaigue's waterfront has had just one owner, according to listing agent Jeffrey Bitsimis, of Douglas Elliman.

For the first time in four decades, the four-bed, two-bath house on a 0.3-acre lot is on the market for nearly $1.7 million. Annual taxes on the Shore Drive property, which falls within the Copiague school district, total $24,386.

There was a ranch-style home on the property when the owner made the purchase, Bitsimis said. The current structure was built in 1981, according to a property assessment record, and includes a second story.

"He designed the house, he designed the layout, the backyard," Bitsimis said of the owner. "He really created a sanctuary there."

The 0.3-acre property sits on the Great South Bay. Credit: Homedia Group/Andy Limjoco

A terrace off the primary suite overlooks the Great South Bay, Bitsimis said; but the water is visible immediately upon entering the home.

"You open the front door, and you're one with the bay," Bitsimis said. "The back of the house is predominantly glass."

Much of the back of the home is comprised of windows and offers water views, the listing agent said. Credit: Homedia Group/Andy Limjoco

On the ground level, there are two bedrooms and kitchen and dining areas. A floating staircase – wooden stairs suspended by thin metal poles – offers access to the second level, which includes the primary suite and an additional bedroom.

Outside, there is an expansive patio with a covered bar and Jacuzzi. A 75-foot pier leads to a boat lift that can accommodate a 20,000-pound vessel, according to Bitsimis.

The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Credit: Homedia Group/Andy Limjoco

Maintenance of the bulkhead on the property is the owner's responsibility, Bitsimis said. The owner's current flood insurance expense is $900 a year, he added.

"This place exudes warmth, peace, tranquility," Bitsimis said of the property he described as "nirvana."