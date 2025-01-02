Cutchogue home for sale overlooks North Fork Country Club golf course

A house in Cutchogue, located at the 17th hole of North Fork Country Club, is on the market for nearly $1.8 million. Annual property taxes are $14,630.

The expanded ranch features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, totaling 2,800 square feet. It was built in 2004, on Fairway Drive.

"The neighborhood is very well-manicured," said listing agent Diane Mollica, of Compass. "Everybody has a builder’s acre or an acre of land, so there's a lot of privacy. The houses are not on top of each other. And then outside, you have the little rolling hills of the greens."

A screened-in porch is one of multiple spaces offering views of the golf course. Credit: Sands Media House/Tyler Sands

Many rooms offer views of the golf course, including the screened-in porch, small dining room and living room, which has French doors.

"If you love to golf, it’s wonderful because you’ll be immersed in the whole lifestyle," Mollica said. "And if you don’t love to golf, it’s just a beautiful, scenic view from all the back rooms in the house."

The home is 2,800 square feet. Credit: Sands Media House/Tyler Sands

The house got a new roof in 2023, Mollica said, adding that there is room for expansion — an attic space on the second floor and the full, unfinished basement could both be used as living spaces.

Standout features include an in-ground pool, outdoor shower and a gas fireplace in the living room. The property is in the Mattituck Cutchogue Union Free School District.

"Immediately when you walk in, you get depth and the breadth of the home from the front door," Mollica said.