Farmingdale: Main Street, apartments near LIRR draw buyers

THE SCOOP Farmingdale boasts a bustling downtown with a wide selection of restaurants and retail, easy access to highways and travel and tight-knit community spirit.

The popular downtown is decorated throughout the seasons. In warmer months, potted plants hang from street lamps in the village. The community assembles for parades and Music on Main events in summer, where streets are closed to traffic.

"The residents are always there to help one another. It's a great community," said Nancy Mangieri, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker American Homes, and a lifelong Farmingdale resident.

Mangieri also noted Farmingdale's proximity to both parkways and hiking and biking paths in Bethpage. But a more recent draw has been downtown development surrounding the Long Island Rail Road.

"People have moved here with the creation of the transit-oriented development," said Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand, referring to new zoning that paved the way for 400-plus rental apartments in the community.

Each morning, four express LIRR trains take passengers into Manhattan in 45 minutes, noted Ekstrand.

Utility lines were recently put underground throughout the village. Upgrades were also made to school athletic facilities and public parks.

Main Street closes down for Music on Main parades in summer. Credit: Rick Kopstein

The hamlet's farming history dates back to 1695 when Englishman Thomas Powell purchased 15 square miles of land from the Marsapeque Native American tribe. Dividing the land into lots, the Powell family farmed it for more than a century.

Once known as Hardscrabble, the hamlet was renamed Farmingdale in 1835 for the many farms in the area by real estate speculator Ambrose George. Farming extended to the New York State School of Agriculture, now Farmingdale State College, founded in 1912.

Farmingdale is close to the sprawling Bethpage State Park, but also houses smaller areas like Emil Gerngras Park. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Post-World War I, farmland gave way to aircraft companies closely linked to the war effort. Farmingdale's Republic Aviation Corp. built the legendary P-47 Thunderbolt for the U.S. Army Air Forces; the Ranger Aircraft Engine division of the Fairchild Airplane Manufacturing Co. produced engines, and the Liberty Aircraft Products Corp. made aircraft parts for Grumman.

Today, buyers in Farmingdale will find ranches, Capes and split level homes.

Homes along Jerome Avenue, top, and Barberry Court in Farmingdale. Credit: Rick Kopstein

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are two condos, priced at $575,000 and $699,000, and five co-ops, priced between $232,000 and $349,000, on the market.

SALE PRICES Between May 29, 2023, and May 28, 2024, there were 230 home sales with a median sale price of $601,500, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 282 home sales with a median sale price of $568,250.

OTHER STATS

Population 8,428

Median age 43.7

Median home value $600,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Farmingdale $287

School district, graduation rate Farmingdale (95.9%)

Library Farmingdale

Transit NICE Bus Routes 70, 71

Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$849,000

This $849,000 Farmingdale home sits on 0.17 acre. Credit: JackieBuysPhoto.com

This updated 1,895-square-foot split-level features three beds and 2½ baths. It sports hardwood floors, a dining room with custom cabinetry and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built-in wine cooler and quartz counters. Updates include a new roof, siding, windows, central air, boilers, oil tank and attic fan. The 0.17-acre fenced-in property has a paver patio, semi-inground pool, and attached two-car garage. An offer is pending. Taxes are $13,359. Dame Cascone, Century 21 AA Realty, 516-826-8100.

$799,000

This $799,000 Farmingdale home has four bedrooms. Credit: Andrew Malary Productions

Built in 1956, this roughly 1,600-square-foot expanded Cape features four beds, two baths, hardwood floors and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and cherrywood cabinets. Features include ductless A/C units, automatic blinds and a 2-year-old boiler and hot water storage tank. The 0.18-acre fenced-in property has a saltwater pool, hardwired security system with cameras, outdoor Sonos speakers and TV connection. Taxes are $10,739. Ricardo Pena and Nicholas Campasano, The Agency Northshore NY, 631-870-0753.

$599,999

This $599,999 Farmingdale home contains 1,248 square feet. Credit: Coldwell Banker American Homes

At 1,248 square feet, this three-bed, 1½-bath ranch style home has hardwood floors, a primary bedroom with two closets, a full basement and gas heating and cooking. Located on a quiet dead end street, the fenced-in, 0.16-acre property includes an attached one-car garage and shed. Taxes are $12,459. Kathryn Pullen, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 561-293-2323.

RECENTLY SOLD

$715,000

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1998

Lot size 0.15 acre

Taxes $14,756

+/- List price +$66,000

Days on market 161

$630,000

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1948

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $14,849

+/- List price +$630,000

Days on market 39

$530,000

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1924

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $13,143

+/- List price -$19,990

Days on market 91

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 15

Price range $232,000 to $899,990

Tax range $9,429 to $13,620