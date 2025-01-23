Fire Island Pines home for sale has pool, ocean views

On the far east end of Fire Island Pines, a long, narrow swimming pool lined by custom chaise lounges marks the front of a rectangular house.

The home represents the "classic Pines vernacular," said listing agent Vincent Petrarca, describing it as a "midcentury, beautiful box — cedar box — with lots of glass."

The three-bed, two-bath home with an ocean view is on the market for nearly $1.7 million. Annual taxes on the property, which falls within the Fire Island School District, total $5,040.

"What’s particularly nice about this house is that it’s up high, on the secondary dune, so it has a very nice ocean view with none of the agita of having to live on the ocean," said Petrarca, who has spent more than 30 summers in the Pines.

The home has sloped ceilings with open living areas. Credit: Kathleen O’Donnell

For three decades, the house has been owned by the same couple, who has hired architect Scott Bromley, of Manhattan-based Bromley Caldari Architects, to complete a variety of projects, Petrarca said.

The boxy home with sloped ceilings has open living, dining and cooking spaces. Outdoor space is accessible from each bedroom. The primary bedroom has a private deck.

"An unusual aspect of this house, though, I think, is that it has a center hallway, which a lot of houses in the Pines don’t have," Petrarca said. "You usually see that in the suburbs, that everything is off a center hallway."

This puts the guest bedrooms in an area separate from the primary suite, he noted.

The kitchen. Credit: Kathleen O’Donnell

Heating is electric, and there is no air conditioning.

In addition to the swimming pool, there is a round, in-ground hot tub off the primary bathroom. That bathroom also has its own exit.

Optional membership of the Fire Island Pines Property Owners Association, which coordinates events and volunteer opportunities in the community, starts at $250 a year, according to the association's website.

See more

The home has two bathrooms. Credit: Kathleen O’Donnell

All three bedrooms provide access to outdoor space. Credit: Kathleen O’Donnell