Mill Neck home for sale has French style, pool, tennis court

A beige stucco exterior frames the dark wood double doors of a gated estate in Mill Neck. For decades, Christy Porter, 74, has visited the home as a holiday or dinner party guest, she said.

Today, though, her relationship to the Cleft Road property is different. Today, the seven-bedroom house is on the market for $4.65 million — and Porter and her daughter, Tina Teagle, are working to sell it.

"When people look at houses today, they don't want a cookie cutter house, they want something like this," said Porter, of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

Through the front doors, a foyer with checkered marble flooring and a marble fireplace foreshadow the design of the rest of the house. Porter described the residence, which property records say was built around 1970, as a non-traditional Colonial reminiscent of the French style.

The foyer has checkered marble flooring and a marble fireplace. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

"Because it has high ceilings, it has very large windows, and so it brings in a lot of sunlight," Porter said.

Upstairs, French doors off the primary suite lead to a Juliet balcony overlooking the property. The suite offers its own two bathrooms. The house has five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The second level is accessible by elevator.

The estate was built around 1970, according to property records. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

In addition to a more formal first-floor entertaining space, there are a family room and breakfast area off the kitchen, she said.

Outside, there are a heated swimming pool and a tennis court. Taxes on the 5.17-acre property, which falls within the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District, total $41,212 annually.

The property has a heated swimming pool and tennis court. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

"But the key is that you don't feel it's a big, big house," Porter said.