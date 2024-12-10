Greenlawn: Small town vibe, downtown, beach access draw buyers

THE SCOOP At the end of the summer, the Greenlawn community celebrates with the Fireman's Fair, which last three days, starting with a parade Thursday evening and ending with prize giveaways on Labor Day.

Kim Borelli, who grew up in the community, said everyone participates and attends in one way or another.

"It's like a class reunion," she said.

Borelli, a real estate agent with Signature Premier Properties, said the small-town feel is what keeps Greenlawn the tight-knit neighborhood it is.

"Everybody knows everybody," she said.

Greenlawn, at 3.7 square miles, is in the Town of Huntington, where residents have access to beaches, and town parks, with baseball fields, a skateboard park and playgrounds, a mecca for the residents.

Greenlawn Memorial Park houses ballfields and a skatepark. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Downtown is Broadway, the main street where there are restaurants, from Italian eatery Ruvo to American-style food spots like Old Fields and Healy's Inn — a big meeting place for the community.

The town is just south of Centerport, with beaches that host waterfront sports. Centerport is a sort of "sister" town to Greenlawn, as many of the students in the two communities attend Harborfields schools. Some Greenlawn residents attend the Elwood School District.

According to "Greenlawn: A Long Island Hamlet," by Carol Bloomgarden and Louise Dougher, Greenlawn was part of the "first purchase" of land from the Matinicock Native American tribe in 1693. Then known as Oldfields, the name of the area was later changed to Greenlawn.

Rentals are scarce in Greenlawn, where most houses are owner-occupied; 82.5% in 2022, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Barbara Court, top, and Poet Lane in Greenlawn. Credit: Morgan Campbell

SALE PRICES Between Dec. 10, 2023, and Dec. 9, 2024, there were 53 home sales with a median sale price of $880,000, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 55 home sales with a the median sale price of $730,000.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

OTHER STATS

Population 15,169

Median age 39.7

Median home value $873,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Greenlawn $341

School districts, graduation rates Elwood (95.1%), Harborfields (98.7%), South Huntington (88.6%)

Libraries Elwood, Harborfields, South Huntington

Transit Huntington Area Rapid Transit Routes H10, H30

Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$2.1 million

This $2.1 million Greenlawn home has a 20-by-50-foot inground pool. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

Built in 1958 and completely renovated, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom Colonial sits on a flat 1-acre lot. The home has two ensuites on the main floor, one with Carrara flooring, and another ensuite upstairs. The large kitchen with professional grade appliances has travertine file floors with radiant heating. Outside, it has a wrap-around porch and a 20-by-50-foot in-ground pool. Taxes are $23,708. Geris Hernandez, Keller Williams Points North, 516-474-5403.

$1.3 million

This nearly $1.3 million Greenlawn home sits on 1 acre. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank A. Urso

This four-bedroom, 1½-bathroom Colonial sits on two separate lots totaling a full acre. Built in 1905, the home has a front porch, high ceilings, eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors. There is a primary bedroom on the first floor. The home is two blocks from Greenlawn’s shopping center. Annual taxes are $11,457. Jeanne Leonard, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-692-6770.

$689,000

This $689,000 Greenlawn Cape has three bedrooms. Credit: Rob Cuni Photography

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape Cod-style home is in the Elwood School District. The home has hardwood floors, a fireplace, updated kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances, a full basement and primary bedroom on the first floor. The yard is fenced in. Annual taxes are $11,733. Kim Borrelli, Signature Premier Properties, 631-445-2696.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.825 million

Centerport Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1960

Lot size 2 acres

Taxes $26,167

+/- List price -$25,000

Days on market 191

$950,000

Butterfield Drive

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1959

Lot size 0.34 acre

Taxes $15,610

+/- List price -$61,001

Days on market 97

$585,000

Railroad Street

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1907

Lot size 0.15 acre

Taxes $8,301

+/- List price -$6,000

Days on market 60

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 8

Price range $599,000 to $2.1 million

Tax range $10,179 to $23,708