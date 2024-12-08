Greenport beachfront home on market for nearly $1.4 million

A beachfront home in Greenport is on the market for $1.395 million. The annual property taxes are $7,219.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house totals 1,300 square feet. Located on Route 48, it sits on a 0.14-acre lot. The contemporary-style house was built in 1982 along Long Island Sound.

This contemporary beachfront house in Greenport is on the market for $1.395 million. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s Internat

“What’s unique about it is it almost sits on its own little island out on the water,” said listing agent William Walters, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. “The property is totally wrapped in bulkhead, and there’s two vacant lots on either side that are both owned by the county and the state. It’s like its own little oasis, out on the Sound.”

The homebuyer will gain access to a private beach, and can take in views from a waterside, elevated deck around back. The primary suite is on the second level, and includes its own balcony.

This Greenport beach house features an open concept layout. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s Internat

“Although it's simple, it’s an ideal layout if you’re looking for something on the water that does not require a lot of work and is in very good condition," Walters said.

And the sunsets are a sight to behold, he added.

“You’ve got these big, 180-degree panoramic views of the Sound,” he said. “It almost mimics a Pacific, West Coast sort of view.”

The house contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s Internat

Other amenities include first-floor cathedral ceilings, first-floor bedrooms, outdoor seating areas around the perimeter of the house and glass doors to maximize the waterfront views. Flood insurance will likely be needed, Walters said.

The property is in the Greenport Union Free School District.