$3.5M Hampton Bays home on Tiana Bay comes with guest cottage

A Victorian home with a guest cottage and private beach in Hampton Bays is on the market for $3.5 million. The annual property taxes are $27,717.

Built in 1898, the main house sits on a 0.93-acre lot on Rampasture Road. At 2,700 square feet, it contains six bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. The guest cottage features one bedroom and two full bathrooms, totaling 1,100 square feet.

"It’s one of those oldies, but goodies," said listing agent Aimee Fitzpatrick Martin, of Saunders & Associates. "But there have been a lot of modern upgrades."

For example, the roof, siding and wraparound porch were all updated in the last 12 years, she said.

However, "it retains a lot of the historic charm," she added. "The picket fence, the bullseye molding inside, the wainscoting. It’s a nice blend of modern and overall charm."

The property overlooks Tiana Bay. The homebuyer can take in sunset views from a private beach, and there is also a dock that can fit a 35-foot boat, Martin said.

"It’s rare that you have a sandy beach from the property, and it’s 131 feet of frontage," she said.

The guest cottage was built in 2010, and boasts two decks and a gas fireplace.

"The cottage has such a storybook kind of vibe, even though it was built recently," Martin said.

Other notable amenities include a wood-burning fireplace in the main house, central air cooling system and hardwood floors. The property is served by Hampton Bays Public Schools.

"I love that it’s a family compound," Martin said. "If somebody wanted to use it as investment property and rent the cottage or the main house, it's unique to have that opportunity. It’s also just great if you want to give your guests or family privacy by having the cottage."